Building approvals in Australia rose in September, ABS data shows

By on
Sydney residents walk past a newly-completed apartment development in Sydney's inner-city suburb of Zetland, June 24, 2015.
Sydney residents walk past a newly-completed apartment development in Sydney's inner-city suburb of Zetland, June 24, 2015. Reuters/Jason Reed

Approvals for the construction of new homes in Australia jumped to a seven-month high in September as housing remains a key element in the nation’s economy. The growth is driven by a rise in the number of green-lit apartments.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that building approvals rose 1.5 percent month on month in September. Approvals for private dwellings, mostly apartments, jumped 2.6 percent, while data for private houses are 0.6 percent higher.

Approvals to build new homes rose 1.5 percent last month, beating market expectations of a 1.0 percent decline. Approvals for private sector houses jumped by 9,867, or 0.6 percent.

The “other dwellings” category includes apartment blocks and townhouses. Permits for this category amount to 8,754, or 2.6 percent higher.

Thursday’s data shows a jump in approvals in some states. In New South Wales for instance, monthly approval jumped 10.7 percent. Western Australia saw a 27.1 percent increase, 16.5 percent in Tasmania and 6.6 percent in South Australia.

On the other hand, Victoria saw a 2.0 percent drop. Queensland approvals also fell 17.0 percent.

Capital Economics chief economist Paul Dales said that growth was an encouraging sign for actual building activity in the fourth quarter. The latest figures come amid signs of a gradual easing in the country’s housing boom in recent months.

St George Bank senior economist Janu Chan said the new data indicated period of stabilisation in building approvals. "The recent uptick in approvals suggests that the potential drag on economic growth from a downturn in residential construction could be less than feared," she said, according to SBS.

The growth in September provides support to the view that the dip in dwelling approvals is most likely over, according to ANZ economist David Plank. "The recent trend is clearly up, which means the downturn looks to be have been much shallower than previous downturns," he said.

Meanwhile, the best homes in Australia were recognised at the recent National Architecture Awards in Canberra. Among the winners were a contemporary concrete beach home, a rainforest house and a Defence Housing Australia project.

Melbourne projects were recognised with national commendations - the Rose House by Baracco+Wright Architects in Fitzroy North and the Dark Horse in Brunswick East by Architecture Architecture. Queensland projects, the Mitti Street House and Cape Tribulation House also scored New Home National Awards, while the People’s Choice Award was awarded to Tent House by Sparks Architects.

BBC Newsnight/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at former teammate Nico Rosberg
DeAndre Jordan, Clippers fail to reach contract extension
Rafael Nadal seals year-end World No. 1 ranking at Paris Masters
Rafael Nadal seals year-end World No. 1 ranking at Paris Masters
Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences
Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: John Bell Q&A
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 8: Focus on Saru
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7 episode 5 preview video
'The Young and the Restless' Nov. 1-3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Outlander' season 3 episode 8 preview: Jamie and Claire relationship in trouble
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 8: Jenny is back
'Vikings' season 5: Get ready for a 2-hour premiere
‘Vikings’ season 5 synopsis released
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car