‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 5: Guest stars added; Charles Boyle for the win

By @ULB1N on
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 5 - Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle) & Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta)
Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle and Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ Fox/Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Now that it’s definitely confirmed that Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) are headed to prison on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” season 5, fans are worried about the wrongfully accused detectives. Will they be able to survive life behind bars especially since Melanie Hawkins’ (Gina Gershon) influence knows no bounds? Fortunately for the fans, the show’s co-creator and executive producer Dan Goor has spilled the beans about what’s ahead for at least one of them.

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details about the upcoming season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The fifth season premieres Sept. 26 in the US. Barring any changes, the season 5 opener should be available for Australian viewers to watch on SBS on Sept. 27, Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

“Saturday Night Live” legend and “Ladies Man” Tim Meadows is set to play one of Jake’s cellmates next season. However, his character, Caleb, is reportedly a cannibal. That doesn’t sound good for Jake at all, but according to Goor, the two are set to have a somewhat friendly but complicated relationship.

“He cares about Jake, but they are put into a bind because they are both taken out of protective custody and thrown into general population,” Goor told EW. “So he also has to look out for himself a bit.”

Another guest star that is slated to appear next season on the Fox comedy series is Lou Diamond Phillips. According to Goor, the “La Bamba” actor plays an “erratic” criminal kingpin that will cross paths with Jake in prison. Both Meadows and Phillips are scheduled to appear in multiple episodes.

Charles Boyle for the win

Joe Lo Truglio, who plays Jake’s best friend Charles Boyle on the show, previously said that his character is “determined to make sure that his friend’s innocence is known to the rest of the world,” and that “he’s doing everything he can.” Hopefully Charles does it fast enough before anything happens to either Jake or Rosa.

Speaking of Charles, Andre Braugher (who plays the stoic Captain Holt) mentioned during a recent Facebook Q&A with Samberg that he finds Jake’s best friend to be the most relatable among the show’s characters. Braugher deadpanned that he’s fixated on “lovely things” like food and adopting Latvian children, just like Charles. Check out the hilarious clip below.

It’s certainly great that Charles, the precinct’s workhorse, gets the love he deserves. Here’s hoping that he spearheads Hawkins’ downfall in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” season 5 and takes the credit.

