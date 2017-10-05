'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Jack returns to the precinct

By @JanSSS8 on
Andy Samberg
Host Andy Samberg takes the stage at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. September 20, 2015. Samberg plays the character Detective Jacob "Jake" Peralta in Fox's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" cast members Terry Crews as Sgt. Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Det. Amy Santiago, Andy Samberg as Detective Jake Peralta, Stephanie Beatriz as Det. Rosa Diaz, Joe Lo Truglio as Det. Charles Boyle, Joel McKinnon Miller as Det. Scully and Andre Braugher as Capt. Ray Holt, will be in the new episode titled "Kicks," which airs in the US on Oct. 10. It will show Jake returning to the precinct and eager to solve his first case after being imprisoned. 

Spoiler Alert: This article has additional 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know what will happen in 'Kicks.'

A Fox press release states that "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5, episode 3 will show Jake desperately trying to solve a case as soon as he gets back at the precinct. He will discover a loophole to get out of his temporary designated desk duty. However, he must first pass an official evaluation conducted by Capt. Holt. Meanwhile, Amy and Terry help out Rosa, who thinks that Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas) could be cheating on her. As for Charles, he'll give Jake some moral support. 

'Kicks' guest stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the guest stars that will appear in "Kicks" are Vladimir Caamano as Phil, Scott Dickert as Morris Richman, Sean Mann as Guy and Peter Janov as a Uniformed Cop. They will be joined by "Brooklyn 99" cast member Dirk Blocker, who will also appear in this episode as Det. Hitchcock.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' episodes: 'The Big House Pt.2' and 'HalloVeen'

"Kicks" is the show's episode that comes after "The Big House Pt. 2," which aired on Tuesday in the US. It featured Jake becoming a double-agent prisoner for Warden Granville (Toby Huss) and Romero (Lou Diamond Phillips). Jake and Caleb (Tim Meadows) got caught in a dangerous position when Jake was asked by Granville to investigate Romero's drug smuggling operation.

Meanwhile, Amy was offered by a local mobster a deal that involves proving that Hawkins (Gina Gershon) is really guilty. However, Holt and the crew had other plans which they believe are safer than the mobster's deal.

"Brooklyn 99" airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm on SBS VICELAND in Australia. It also airs in the US on Fox every Tuesdays at 9:30-10 pm ET/PT. The next episode after "Kicks" is "HalloVeen," which will air in the US on Oct. 17.

