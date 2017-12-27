Brisbane International organisers confident Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray will play

The organisers of the 2018 Brisbane International are confident that World No. 1 Rafael Nadal and former World No. 1 Andy Murray will dispel injury fears and headline the ATP 250 series tournament starting next week (Jan. 1-8). The event has been a regular fixture at the Queensland Tennis Centre since 2009.

Though there is increased optimism over Murray's participation, Nadal shocked the tennis world last week when he pulled out the exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi due to right knee soreness.

Murray, who hasn't played competitive tennis since his fourth round loss to American Sam Querrey in this year's Wimbledon, had expressed an original plan to be in Australia before Christmas. However, the English media reported last week that Murray is expected to fly out of London after the holidays.

“I expect Rafa and Andy to arrive in Brisbane to start the 2018 year. That’s what our communication with both teams of the players has been over the past few days. Nothing has really changed," tournament director Cameron Pearson said Wednesday night, via The Courier Mail.

Will Andy Murray return to action at Brisbane?

Murray, nursing a career-threatening hip injury, had previously hinted at potentially missing the 2018 Australian Open to avoid endangering full recovery. However, the Scot has been practising with coach Jamie Delgado in London and believes he's on track for an early 2018 return. Pat Cash, however, wonders why Murray wants to put his body through another season of punishment.

“It’s a mystery to me why Murray does not just hang his racquet up and enjoy life. He must love it. You have your long-term health to think of. My hip is gone, my back is gone. I can play a bit of doubles but there are very few tennis players who get away with not having to limp around for the latter part of their life," Cash told The Daily Express recently. Cash, the former Wimbledon champion, played professionally until the age of 32.

Both Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal would receive first-round byes and are not expected to play before Wednesday (Jan. 3). Milos Raonic, the 2016 Brisbane International winner, has pulled out of the Abu Dhabi exhibition but is expected be ready for his first-round match. Grigor Dimitrov, the newly-crowned ATP World Tour Finals winner, has also confirmed his participation at the Brisbane International (Jan. 1-8).