Brisbane burger Miel Container accused of underpaying South Korean staff of $155K

By @chelean on
Child eating burger
A boy poses with a chicken burger at a fast food outlet in Taipei January 29, 2010. Reuters/Nicky Loh

Brisbane burger chain Miel Container Pty Ltd allegedly underpaid 11 overseas workers for three years. The Fair Work Ombudsman has started legal action against the gourmet burger outlet for more than $155,000 in underpayments of its South Korean workers from 2013 to 2016.

The workplace watchdog said Miel Container underpaid eight employees at the CBD outlet $111,652.09 between 2013 and 2016, while HWMJ Pty Ltd, which also operates the burger chain outlets, underpaid five employees at the Sunnybank outlet $44,162.20 for seven months in 2016.

The casually employed workers, all South Korean nationals who had working holiday and student visas, were generally paid a flat rate from $10 to 16 per hour. Under the Restaurant Industry Award 2010 at the time, they were supposed to be paid $20.61 per hour for ordinary hours and higher amount for weekend, public holiday and overtime work. Most of the workers spoke limited English and the youngest was just 19. The alleged underpayments of each worker range from $3,212 to $25,432.

Facing court are Sangmoon “Johnny” Na, the sole director of both Miel Container and HWMJ, and his brother Sanghoon Na, an owner and manager of the Sunnybank outlet. According to the Fair Work Ombudsman, Sangmoon is involved in some underpayments, as well as record-keeping and pay slip contraventions at both CBD and Sunnybank outlets. Sanghoon, meanwhile, is allegedly involved in some record-keeping contraventions at the Sunnybank outlet.

“We treat exploitation of overseas workers particularly seriously because we know they can be vulnerable if they are not fully aware of their rights, face language barriers or are reluctant to complaint,” Acting Fair Work Ombudsman Kristen Hannah said in a statement. “We are committed to actively pursuing and holding to account any employer in Australia who thinks they can get away exploiting overseas workers.”

Miel Container and HWMJ face penalties of $54,000 per contravention, while the Na brothers each face penalties of up to $10,800 per contravention. The Fair Work Ombudsman will seek for full back payment of the employees.

The agency recently published an open letter to international students, encouraging them to seek help if they have employment issues in Australia. It has forged an agreement with the Department of Immigration and Border Protection so students can seek assistance without fear of their visa getting cancelled, even if they have worked more hours than their visa allows.

Related
Join the Discussion
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at former teammate Nico Rosberg
DeAndre Jordan, Clippers fail to reach contract extension
Tiger Woods set to return in November after nine-month layoff
LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets set to make serious run
World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online
World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'General Hospital' Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Days of Our Lives' Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 spoilers
Kevin Spacey slammed for coming out as gay after sexual misconduct allegation
'Coronation Street' Oct. 30 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Outlander' season 3 video: Caitriona Balfe trained for operation scene
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers share insight in new video
‘Doctor Who’ Dalek actor Nicholas Pegg fired over rude coded message
‘Doctor Who’ Dalek actor Nicholas Pegg fired over rude coded message
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car