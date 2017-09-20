BREAKING: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked Mexico City, killed more than a hundred

A collapsed building is seen after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico September 19, 2017. Reuters/Henry Romero

A powerful earthquake rocked Mexico City and surrounding states on Tuesday. More than a hundred were killed, buildings were toppled and electricity services to millions of customers were interrupted.

The magnitude-7.1 earthquake took the lives of at least 116 people, according to officials. Most of the casualties were reportedly from Puebla, Morelos and Mexico states and the capital Mexico City.

Fatality numbers provided by local and state officials are: 54 in Morelos state, 27 in Puebla state, 27 in Mexico City and eight in Mexico state. The government said that power service was interrupted for 3.8 million customers.

President Enrique Peña Nieto said that 27 buildings collapsed in the capital, which is around 75 miles from the epicentre, CNN affiliate Foro TV reports. Residents were advised to follow civil protection security protocols.

The quake hit the central state of Puebla hours after several people took part in commemorative events and drills on the anniversary of a devastating earthquake that killed thousands in Mexico City over three decades ago. New York City photographer Adrian Wilson was visiting his fiancée when the quake struck.

Wilson shared that the floor gently rocked as if a big truck went by. "It then amplified in waves and the whole room started shaking. The building is from the 1930s and just survived a big earthquake, so I knew I would be OK,” CNN quotes him as saying.

US Geological Survey states that initial reports put the epicentre 2.8 miles (4.5 kilometers) east-northeast of San Juan Raboso and 34.1 miles (55 km) south-southwest of the city of Puebla. It struck at a depth of about 33 miles (51 km), which means it can be considered a shallow quake. This is according to CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar. "That's important, because shallow earthquakes often cause the most damage, compared to the ones that are deeper, regardless of the strength. But this also was a relatively strong earthquake,” he said.

All public and private schools in Mexico City were already cancelled. Education Minister Aurelio Nuño tweeted that classes are cancelled until further notice. Schools in the states of Puebla and Guerrero are also closed. The airport in Mexico City is also closed. Operations are suspended until every infrastructure is assessed, the airport's Twitter account reads.

US President Donald Trump has already reacted to the news. He tweeted that the US is with the people of Mexico City, adding “we are with you and will be there for you.”

MSNBC/YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car