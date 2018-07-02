| Make IBT your homepage

'Breaking Bad' actors ready to join 'Better Call Saul'

By @sachintrivedig on
'Breaking Bad'
(L-R) Cast members Aaron Paul, series creator Vince Gilligan, Bryan Cranston, Jonathan Banks and RJ Mitte from the award-winning television series "Breaking Bad" stand by Tyvek suits and masks used in the series during a memorabilia donating event at the Smithsonian Museum of American History in Washington November 10, 2015. Reuters/Gary Cameron

“Breaking Bad” is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and all the cast members got together for a reunion recently. In an interview, cast members Bryan Cranston (Walter White) and Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) expressed their readiness to join the prequel spin-off series “Better Call Saul.”

In an interview with EntertainmentWeekly, Paul said that his position on reprising his role in the spin-off series has remained the same. The actor as maintained that if the showrunner Vince Gilligan decides to put Jesse Pinkman on the show he will be willing to reprise his role.

Paul pointed out that the producers would only add the character in the show for a reason. There should be a purpose, the actor explained, for his character to be on the show. He said that the additions would not be made just to make the fans feel happy about seeing familiar characters. He said that if Gilligan finds a purpose for his character to appear on the show he is ready to join the team.

Cranston too is ready to join the show. The actor said that he has a few ideas about his character that he will pitch to Gilligan and the co-creator of the show Peter Gould.

One of the ideas that Cranston suggested was a quick cameo appearance. Even a simple thing like holding the door open for the other person. The actor pointed out that such a chance encounter would be forgotten over the years, and the characters will still be meeting for the first time, in a way, in the main “Breaking Bad” series.

Cranston has already visited the set, and it was a very nostalgic moment for him to see all his former colleagues. Paul plans to visit the set too.

Gilligan is keen on getting the stars of “Breaking Bad” on the spin-off series. There have already been some big characters from the show that have made an appearance, and now it seems like it’s only a matter of time before Walter and Jesse are seen on the show.

