Breaking: 19 dead, 50 injured after fatal blast at Ariana Grande gig

UPDATE (11:40 a.m. AEST): Ariana Grande was "okay" according to a rep who spoke to Reuters. The 23-year-old singer has yet to issue a statement via Twitter, where she has 45.6 million followers.

A number of people have been confirmed dead and others are left injured following reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, authorities revealed. British police have confirmed at least 19 people are dead and at least 50 others were injured at the suspected terrorist incident.

In a statement, Manchester Transport Police said there were reports of an explosion “within the foyer area of the stadium.” Police asked people to avoid the area while Manchester Victoria Station has shut down all services. A bomb disposal unit has reportedly arrived at the venue.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the singer told ABC News Grande is safe. Bianca Landrau, one of Grande’s support acts, tweeted they are okay and thanked fans of their concern.

What happened at an Ariana Grande gig

Several reports suggest that the explosion could have been caused by a balloon or a speaker, while others claim a gun had gone off. But a witness named Chris was doubtful that the loud noise was a balloon popping. He told Today it was way too loud.

Another concert attendee named Lily supported Chris’ statement, saying they heard an explosion that is “extremely loud.” She added there was so much panic and confusion.

A concertgoer narrated the scene on Radio Manchester, saying she heard an explosion and everyone was shoving and pushing. Another witness named Karen who was at the Ariana gig with her husband and children told BBC it was “just chaos” and nobody was organising anybody to do anything. “The problem was a lot of children were there without parents. There was no one to calm them down so everybody was just screaming and crying and pushing,” she said.

Concertgoer Harry Johnson said the explosion was heard just after the show was finished. He told Today people were starting to make their way out of the arena when the alleged explosion took place and there was a moment of silence and people started shouting and running.

Erin McDougle from Newcastle reported seeing a lot of smoke. She told The Guardian in the UK there were a few ambulances and dozens of police vans outside.

Attendees took to social media to share their experience, saying there was a “massive bang” minutes after Grande finished her set. A Twitter user said he saw “loads of kids and little girls” lying on the floor of a corridor. It is unclear if the incident was caused by terrorists.

