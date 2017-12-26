Boxing Day sales: Where to find the best deals in Australia

A woman uses her mobile phone in front of sale signs in the window of a clothes store at a shopping mall in central Sydney June 6, 2013.

Aussies would spend $2.36 billion on Boxing Day, according to a forecast by the National Retail Association. New South Wales alone is expected to spend $766.3 million, and for those looking to spend money, below are the deals so far.

David Jones features a clearance sale of up to 50 percent on fashion, accessories and shoes. Up to 40 percent sale can be enjoyed on appliances, tech, homewares and beds.

Myer offers 30 percent off women’s underwear, men’s and children’s clothing. Cookware, lines, appliances are on sale here too.

Boxing Day sales has also officially kicked off at Sydney’s Pitt St Mall, where shoppers looked calm. It was a different scene compared to the chaotic ones seen in previous years.

The crowd is also behaved in Myer and Zara. Both stores have noticeable security presence and crowd control cordons.

A long line of shoppers waited at the entrance of streetwear brand Culture Kings as it opened its doors. It was one of local retailers with a significant queue early morning.

At Target, some dresses are on sale. Shoppers can also take advantage of decent savings on electronics and appliances.

Those looking to buy new cameras can head to JB Hifi, where they can enjoy 15 percent off on some items. It also sells blu-ray and dvds at 20 percent off.

Meanwhile, Boots UK's website had crashed ahead of the Boxing Day sales as online shoppers sought the best deals. The beauty retailer was reportedly requiring its online customers into a 40-minute queue.

The page displays a red live countdown that start from 40 minutes. "You're just minutes away! Sorry, lots of people are shopping with us right now but don't worry, you're in a queue to enter our site,” the page displays alongside the countdown is the message.

Australian Retailers Association executive director Russell Zimmerman said NSW retailers were anticipating trade to jump this year due to new deregulated trading hours. The whole of NSW was said to be open for Boxing Day.

The association forecasted that Victoria would spend $740 million. Up to $397 million may be spent in Queensland, $200 million in Western Australia, $117 million in South Australia, $52 million in Tasmania. In the ACT, it may be $50 million and the Northern Territory $25 million.

While the early morning has been calm at Australian stores, it was expected to be madness at the latter part of the day. Zimmerman said he was very comfortable that it’s going to be a good day, news.com.au reports.

