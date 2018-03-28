Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online

Mar 20, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at TD Garden. The Celtics defeated Oklahoma 100-99.

Mar 20, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at TD Garden. The Celtics defeated Oklahoma 100-99. USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II

The Utah Jazz (42-32) will host the Boston Celtics (51-23) in an inter-conference match at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Wednesday evening (Thursday AEDT).

While the Celtics have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Jazz are in a tight fight for a playoff berth with the likes of Oklahoma City Thunder (44-31), New Orleans Pelicans (43-32), San Antonio Spurs (43-32) and Minnesota Timberwolves (42-33).

Also, the Los Angeles Clippers (40-34) and Denver Nuggets (40-35) are just a win streak away from making things more complicated. With less than two weeks left in the NBA regular season, the West playoff seeds could still see a major shake-up

Joe Ingles, one of Utah's best players during the recent hot streak, realises that the stakes are higher than ever. "We know what every game means at this point. It's no secret. We just got to come out with the right mind-set. ... Everyone who steps on the court needs to be ready to go."

Meanwhile, the Celtics keep winning despite dealing with injuries to star point guard Kyrie Irving (knee), Jaylen Brown (concussion), Marcus Smart (hand) and most recently Marcus Morris (ankle sprain). On Monday, Brad Stevens' team extended its winning streak to four games with a 102-94 road victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Rookie forward Jayson Tatum had 23 points and 6 rebounds to lead Boston's offense in the absence of leaders Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, who is unlikely to return for the playoffs. "He's (Tatum) playing with a lot of confidence, but just making the game simple," Al Horford said of Tatum. Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz live streaming, Celtics vs Jazz live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Celtics vs Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Wednesday, March 28 (Thursday AEDT)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. MT (Local Time), 11:30 a.m. AEDT

TV Channel: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston, Root Sports (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), WatchESPN (USA)