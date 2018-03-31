Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online

Mar 23, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) celebrates scoring a basket with Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Air Canada Centre.

Mar 23, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) celebrates scoring a basket with Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Air Canada Centre. USA TODAY Sports / Nick Turchiaro

In a heavyweight battle between the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics (52-23) will host the Toronto Raptors (55-20) at the TD Garden on Saturday evening (Sunday AEDT). With just seven games left in the season, the Celtics are trying to displace the Raptors as the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs.

The final seeding could be crucial if the teams were to clash in the Eastern Conference Finals. Both the Celtics and Raptors hold immaculate home records and would prefer starting a playoff series in front of their fans.

The Raptors have hit bit of a funk after a 11-game winning streak through most of February and March. Over their last six games, Dwane Casey's team has alternated losses and wins. Their most recent win, a 114-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT), saw none of the players score in excess of 15 points. That has been Casey's formula for success all season -- a collective team effort and dependence on bench points.

Key Raptors reserve Fred Van Vleet is not willing to underestimate an underhanded Celtics, a team that has registered 14 wins coming back from double-digit deficits.

"They kinda hang around and then last four minutes they're down eight and you know they're going to pull it out. Give them a lot of credit. They've been able to excel in those late-game scenarios this year, but hopefully they've used all their magic up in the regular season," Van Vleet said ahead of the game, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Celtics beat the Utah Jazz on the road Wednesday (Thursday AEDT) despite playing without franchise star Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Marcus Morris and Marcus Smart. They are also without Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis for the remainder of the season. They upset the Jazz on the back of a three-pointer from Jaylen Brown with a tenth of a second left.

"I don't think it's really nothing new. We've been doing it all year. I know the way we've won, with last-second shots and things like that, have been big, but we've been doing it all year," Brown said after the game. Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live streaming, Celtics vs Raptors live streaming, NBA live streaming info follows.

Celtics vs Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Saturday, March 31 (Sunday AEDT)

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Local Time), 10:30 a.m. AEDT

TV Channel: NBATV (Global), NBC Sports Boston (USA), Sportsnet One (Canada), ESPN 2 (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), WatchESPN (USA)