Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online

Nov 6, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) goes to the basket past Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince (12) during the second half at Philips Arena.

Nov 6, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) goes to the basket past Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince (12) during the second half at Philips Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine

No. 1 seed Boston Celtics (34-11) will host the rising Philadelphia 76ers (20-20) Thursday (Friday AEDT) at the TD Garden. The Celtics enter the game on the back of a narrow 116-113 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

The teams last met during the special NBA London Games broadcast on Jan. 11. Kyrie Irving's Celtics notched up a 114-103 victory in the United Kingdom to claim a 3-0 season lead against the Sixers. On Thursday, Boston will have the chance to complete the 4-0 season sweep before a potential first-round clash in the NBA Playoffs. The Sixers are currently half a game behind the eighth-seeded Detroit Pistons (22-21).

Philadelphia blew a 22-point first-half lead to Boston during the London match-up. On Monday, Joel Embiid & Co. nearly blew a 21-point lead against the Toronto Raptors before hanging on for a 117-111 win. Sixers coach Brett Brown is hoping that his young roster can learn to hold onto leads.

"Look at some of the things we ended up doing at the end of the game. All we really had to do was dribble it out and instead we're playing volleyball. That's the stuff that keeps me up really, really late at night," Brown said on the eve of the fourth and final regular season game against the Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are dealing with injury woes. Irving, dealing with a sore left shoulder, is questionable for the game. The trio of Marcus Smart, Guerschon Yabusele and Abdel Nader are also dealing with nagging injuries. Coach Brad Stevens believes his team must employ the "next man up" attitude.

"You've got to play the whole way through. And tonight, obviously, it's a 53-minute game. But I'll go back and watch but I'm guessing we didn't defend the way we wanted to for more than 10 or 12 minutes all night. So that was number one, and it kind of puts you in a tough spot." Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live streaming, Celtics vs Sixers live streaming, Celtics live streaming and Sixers live streaming info follows.

Celtics vs Sixers live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Thursday, Jan. 18 (Friday in Australia)

Start Time: 7 p.m. (Local Time, ET), 11 a.m. AEDT (Friday)

TV Channel: TNT, CSNN (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass, NBA TV (Global)