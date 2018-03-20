Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online

Nov 6, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) goes to the basket past Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince (12) during the second half at Philips Arena.

The Boston Celtics (47-23) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (43-29) in an inter-conference clash at the TD Garden on Tuesday evening (Wednesday AEDT). After ending the Toronto Raptors' 11-game winning streak on Monday (AEDT), the Thunder will bring their six-game winning streak to face a short-handed Celtics squad.

During the winning streak, reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is averaging 25 points, 11.2 rebounds and 10.8 assists. He recently became only the fourth played in NBA history to register 100 triple-doubles (scores of 10 rebounds, 10 points and 10 assists). The athletic guard has amassed 23 triple-doubles this season.

Paul George, who has an impending free agency decision to make in July, is living in the moment and enjoying Westbrook's explosive play. "I've been in that moment. You just feel everything is slowed down. He dictated the tempo. He dictated the game. And that's what it is, that's what it's like when you're a star player, a superstar player. You get in that moment," George said after the monumental win in Toronto, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will enter the game without star point guard Kyrie Irving (knee), Jaylen Brown (concussion) and Marcus Smart (hand) after losing Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis for the rest of the season. Despite the growing injury concerns, Brad Stevens' young outfit finds a way to stay competitive, especially at home.

Stevens is hoping for a better performance after the 108-89 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night (Monday AEDT). "For whatever reason, I thought we looked a step slow, but obviously, we are going to have moments where we struggle to score with this group right now. We also rushed some shots and then they got into that rhythm and got it going. (The Pelicans) have been a good offensive team all year and they were hard to stop."

After hosting the Thunder, the Celtics begin a four-game road stead with trips to Portland (Friday), Sacramento (Sunday), Phoenix (Monday) and Utah (next Wednesday) before returning home to host the Toronto Raptors next weekend. Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder live streaming, Celtics vs Thunder live streaming, Celtics live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Celtics vs Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Tuesday, March 20 (Wednesday in Australia)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (Local Time), 11 a.m. AEDT

TV Channel: TNT, Fox Sports Oklahoma (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), NBA On TNT (USA)