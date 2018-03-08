Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
NBA Trade News, Kyrie Irving, Paul George
Nov 6, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) goes to the basket past Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince (12) during the second half at Philips Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving returns from injury as the Boston Celtics (45-20) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-28) at the Target Center on Thursday evening (Friday AEDT). Irving sat out of his team's 105-89 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday due to a sore left knee. 

After going through 75 percent of Wednesday's practice session, Irving announced his decision to return for the game in Minnesota. Irving, averaging 24.8 points, 5.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds, is one of the candidates to win league MVP this season, leading Celtics to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Marcus Smart, who undertook more responsibility in Irving's absence, is glad to have his star teammate back. "He brings that winning mentality. A guy like Kyrie who knows what it takes to win a championship and the things you have to go through, to have somebody like that to come in and stabilize this group where you've got a lot of young guys, young talent that's been thrown in the fire very early, it's been huge for us."

The Timberwolves will continue to be without All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler, who underwent successful meniscus surgery on his right knee on Feb. 25. At the time, it was announced that Butler's recovery would be approximately 4-to-6 weeks, giving Minnesota hope that the star would return in time for the playoffs. The Timberwolves are currently holding onto the sixth seed in a tight dash for playoff berths in the West. A few more losses could mean Tom Thibodeau's team slides out of the eighth seed. 

Timberwolves All-Star centre Karl Karl-Anthony Towns is of the opinion that his team needs to carefully manage the workload of players entering the final five weeks of the regular season. 

"I think the biggest thing for us is, one, rest. Two, mental recharge. And then to be able to come back and really get right. Get in tune, tweak some things in our offense and defense to be ready for what is, for some of us -- especially me and (Andrew Wiggins) -- the biggest stretch of our career so far," Towns told the Minneapolis Star Tribune after his team's disappointing 116-108 loss to the Utah Jazz last Friday. 

After visiting the Timberwolves, Kyrie Irving and the Celtics return home for a two-game stead against Indiana Pacers on Sunday and Washington Wizards next Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will stay at home to host the mighty Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves live streaming, Celtics vs Timberwolves live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

Celtics vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Thursday, March 8 (Friday in Australia)
Start Time: 7 p.m. CT (Local Time), 12 p.m. AEDT
TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), NBA On TNT (USA)

Join the Discussion
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
LeBron James says he's playing best basketball of his career
Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test live stream: Watch Port Elizabeth Test online
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star hoping to return 'soon'
2018 Commonwealth Games: Boomers ready to win gold medal at home
Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3 deleted scenes and more
'The Bold and the Beautiful' March 8-9 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Young and the Restless' March 7-9 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Future plans for massive set
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Lena Headey will wrap filming by June
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: ‘Bigger and better than ever’
'Star Wars Rebels' replacement show plot timeline and more
‘Star Wars Resistance’ plot and timeline
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car