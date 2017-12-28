Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
NBA Trade News, Kyrie Irving, Paul George
Nov 6, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) goes to the basket past Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince (12) during the second half at Philips Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine

The Boston Celtics (28-10) will host the Houston Rockets (25-7) at the TD Garden on Thursday evening (Friday AEDT). The Celtics and Rockets are viewed as legitimate threats to upset the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, respectively, during next year's NBA Playoffs.

The Rockets have slumped to a three-game losing streak which began with a defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers last week. The losing streak began after James Harden & Co. went on a 14-game winning streak. Houston will be without star centre Clint Capela, who fractured his right orbital bone during the Christmas Day loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Obviously, Clint has been in and out of the line-up, Luc (Mbah a Moute) as well), so you take guys that are versatile that create opportunities defensively that we're missing. But we'll be all right. It's a grind period right now -- dropped three in a row -- but it's a long season," Harden said on the eve of the game in Boston.

There is also uncertainty over the availability of star point guard Chris Paul, who is nursing a groin strain. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said Wednesday that Paul will be a game day decision. 

"I'm not confident. He wants to (play). Trying to hold him back is hard. We want to make sure he's 100 percent. I'm confident against the Lakers at home (on Monday) he'll be back. I'm hopeful for one of these two games, but I don't want to go there yet."

Meanwhile, the Celtics are fresh off a 102-91 victory over the Charlotte Hornets when rookie Jayson Tatum logged 18 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving believes Tatum has grown rapidly in his rookie season. "The patience that he has, understanding what we're trying to accomplish and knowing that when the game has to slow down, the spots that he needs to be in, the spots that he can take advantage of and being able to have the confidence to be put in that position. He's taking full advantage of it, so he just wants to continue to grow and learn like he's been doing." 

Though the Cavs and Warriors are still favoured to meet in the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive year, the Celtics and Rockets could upset the applecart. Until a week ago, the Celtics and Rockets held the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. However, their losses on Christmas Day have shaken up the standings. Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets live streaming, Celtics vs Rockets live streaming and Celtics live streaming info follows.

Celtics vs Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Thursday, Dec. 28 (Friday in Australia)
Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (Local Time), 11 a.m. AEST (Friday)
TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia) 

Join the Discussion
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Neymar on back injury: 'I couldn't move my legs'
Rafael Nadal vows to be ready for 2018 Australian Open
2017 Ashes: Alastair Cook gives England commanding lead over Australia
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star on the brink of comeback
Roger Federer credits 'relaxed attitude' for 2017 success
Roger Federer credits 'relaxed attitude' for 2017 success
Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 27-28 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill compliments Rian Johnson
'NCIS' season 15 episode 12 'Dark Secrets' spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Major character death
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 'Monster' spoilers: Percy reconnects with the past
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 11 'Monster' spoilers
Markle on meeting royals: ‘It’s the family she's never had’, Harry says
Markle on meeting royals: ‘It’s the family she's never had’, Harry says
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car