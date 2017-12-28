Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online

The Boston Celtics (28-10) will host the Houston Rockets (25-7) at the TD Garden on Thursday evening (Friday AEDT). The Celtics and Rockets are viewed as legitimate threats to upset the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, respectively, during next year's NBA Playoffs.

The Rockets have slumped to a three-game losing streak which began with a defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers last week. The losing streak began after James Harden & Co. went on a 14-game winning streak. Houston will be without star centre Clint Capela, who fractured his right orbital bone during the Christmas Day loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Obviously, Clint has been in and out of the line-up, Luc (Mbah a Moute) as well), so you take guys that are versatile that create opportunities defensively that we're missing. But we'll be all right. It's a grind period right now -- dropped three in a row -- but it's a long season," Harden said on the eve of the game in Boston.

There is also uncertainty over the availability of star point guard Chris Paul, who is nursing a groin strain. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said Wednesday that Paul will be a game day decision.

"I'm not confident. He wants to (play). Trying to hold him back is hard. We want to make sure he's 100 percent. I'm confident against the Lakers at home (on Monday) he'll be back. I'm hopeful for one of these two games, but I don't want to go there yet."

Meanwhile, the Celtics are fresh off a 102-91 victory over the Charlotte Hornets when rookie Jayson Tatum logged 18 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving believes Tatum has grown rapidly in his rookie season. "The patience that he has, understanding what we're trying to accomplish and knowing that when the game has to slow down, the spots that he needs to be in, the spots that he can take advantage of and being able to have the confidence to be put in that position. He's taking full advantage of it, so he just wants to continue to grow and learn like he's been doing."

Though the Cavs and Warriors are still favoured to meet in the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive year, the Celtics and Rockets could upset the applecart. Until a week ago, the Celtics and Rockets held the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. However, their losses on Christmas Day have shaken up the standings. Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets live streaming, Celtics vs Rockets live streaming and Celtics live streaming info follows.

Celtics vs Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Thursday, Dec. 28 (Friday in Australia)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (Local Time), 11 a.m. AEST (Friday)

TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia)