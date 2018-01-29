Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
NBA Trade News, Kyrie Irving, Paul George
Nov 6, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) goes to the basket past Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince (12) during the second half at Philips Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine

The Boston Celtics (35-15) will travel to the Mile High City Monday (Tuesday AEDT) to face the Denver Nuggets (26-23) at the Pepsi Center. The top-seeded Celtics have lost five of their last six games, including a 109-105 away loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night (Sunday AEDT). 

Despite the loss in Golden State, several analysts felt the Celtics regained their mojo over the weekend as franchise star Kyrie Irving dropped 37 points. The Celtics have done well to recover from the horrific injury suffered by star forward Gordon Hayward, who broke his leg during the opening game of the season.

The Celtics have been streaky, at best, in recent weeks. But second-year forward Jaylen Brown realises that the ups and downs are part of the learning curve for one of the youngest teams in the NBA. "Hey, I just focus on what's in front of me, and I think our team focuses on what's in front of us. That's a long ways from now. We've got a lot better to get, and we'll see when we get there," said Brown after Saturday's loss, when asked if the Celtics were primed to challenge the Warriors or Houston Rockets in June's NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, eighth-seeded Nuggets are locked in a grueling battle with Los Angeles Clippers (26-23), Portland Trail Blazers (27-22) and New Orleans Pelicans (27-22) for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Denver has dropped its last two home games in January, to the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns. Michael Malone's team nearly let another slip Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Malone acknowledged that the team won't end its five-year playoff drought without a series of consistent performances. 

The Nuggets are hoping for the return of All-Star forward Paul Millsap, who underwent surgery on his left wrist in the last week of November. Millsap hasn't played for the Nuggets since the 127-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 19. "There are good days and bad days. game. "He's a little sore right now from ramping up his on-court activity, but he's fired up. He's working hard," Malone said Saturday while discussing Millsap's recovery. Millsap is expected to retun after the All-Star break. Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets live streaming, Celtics vs Nuggets live streaming and Celtics live streaming info follows.

Celtics vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Monday, Jan. 29 (Tuesday AEDT)
Start Time: 7 p.m. MT  (Local Time), 1 p.m. AEDT (Tuesday)
TV Channel: NBA TV (Global), CSNN, ALT Sports (USA)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass, NBA TV (Global)

Join the Discussion
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Hyeon Chung laments retiring hurt against Roger Federer at Australian Open
Mike Conley injury update: Grizzlies star to miss remainder of the season
Rod Laver calls Roger Federer 'certainly the greatest player' ever
Ronda Rousey signs with WWE, will perform as full-time pro wrestler
Australia soar into final of cricket's Under-19 World Cup
Australia soar into final of cricket's Under-19 World Cup
Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ TV spots releasing in February
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Maisie Williams reveals release date
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan spotted in Glasgow
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Jan. 29 to Feb. 2
'Days of Our Lives' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 29 to Feb. 2: Carly threatens Nelle
'General Hospital' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car