Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online

The Boston Celtics (35-15) will travel to the Mile High City Monday (Tuesday AEDT) to face the Denver Nuggets (26-23) at the Pepsi Center. The top-seeded Celtics have lost five of their last six games, including a 109-105 away loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night (Sunday AEDT).

Despite the loss in Golden State, several analysts felt the Celtics regained their mojo over the weekend as franchise star Kyrie Irving dropped 37 points. The Celtics have done well to recover from the horrific injury suffered by star forward Gordon Hayward, who broke his leg during the opening game of the season.

The Celtics have been streaky, at best, in recent weeks. But second-year forward Jaylen Brown realises that the ups and downs are part of the learning curve for one of the youngest teams in the NBA. "Hey, I just focus on what's in front of me, and I think our team focuses on what's in front of us. That's a long ways from now. We've got a lot better to get, and we'll see when we get there," said Brown after Saturday's loss, when asked if the Celtics were primed to challenge the Warriors or Houston Rockets in June's NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, eighth-seeded Nuggets are locked in a grueling battle with Los Angeles Clippers (26-23), Portland Trail Blazers (27-22) and New Orleans Pelicans (27-22) for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Denver has dropped its last two home games in January, to the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns. Michael Malone's team nearly let another slip Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Malone acknowledged that the team won't end its five-year playoff drought without a series of consistent performances.

The Nuggets are hoping for the return of All-Star forward Paul Millsap, who underwent surgery on his left wrist in the last week of November. Millsap hasn't played for the Nuggets since the 127-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 19. "There are good days and bad days. game. "He's a little sore right now from ramping up his on-court activity, but he's fired up. He's working hard," Malone said Saturday while discussing Millsap's recovery. Millsap is expected to retun after the All-Star break. Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets live streaming, Celtics vs Nuggets live streaming and Celtics live streaming info follows.

Celtics vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Monday, Jan. 29 (Tuesday AEDT)

Start Time: 7 p.m. MT (Local Time), 1 p.m. AEDT (Tuesday)

TV Channel: NBA TV (Global), CSNN, ALT Sports (USA)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass, NBA TV (Global)