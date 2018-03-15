'Books Not Bullets': Thousands of US students join protest against gun violence

By on
gun rounds
Used rounds are seen on the floor at the closed Skytterkollen long rifle and handgun shooting range where Norwegian gunman Anders Behring Breivik used to train in Eidsmarka village near Oslo July 28, 2011. Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

A number of teenagers from Washington area schools chose not to attend their classes and gathered outside the White House on Wednesday to protest against gun violence. The White House said US President Donald Trump "shares the students' concerns about school safety.”

US lawmakers took a step to address school gun violence hours after thousands of students gathered to join the largest protest against gun violence in years. The House of Representatives reportedly voted 407-10 to fund violence prevention measures at schools. SBS reported that these include boosting security, creating reporting systems which will allow students to report threats and mental health screening.

The more controversial aspects of gun control are yet to be tackled. Among these are expanded background checks, changing the minimum age for some firearms purchases and a ban on assault weapons.

National School Walkout

Students across the United States are demanding stricter gun laws. And to show that they want it so badly, they gathered together, marched on the US Capitol and hold signs reading "Protect People Not Guns" and "Books Not Bullets.”

From Washington to Los Angeles, students walked out of their classrooms to demand end to gun violence after a shooting rampage at a Florida high school, which killed 14 students and three staff members. Teenagers in other cities in all 50 states graced similar demonstrations. Many students in New York wore orange and walked out from schools.

Teenagers also observed a moment of silence to honour the victims of the recent mass shooting in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students at Stoneman Douglas visited memorials to the victims. They hugged and cried.

Students at a high school in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, assembled in a heart formation to pay tribute to the victims. In other cities including in Los Angeles, students spelled out the protest slogan "#ENOUGH.”

Speakers demanded that Congress pass tougher laws on gun ownership and denounced the National Rifle Association (NRA). "You, the young people of this country, are leading the nation," Senator Bernie Sanders told the students. He said people are sick and tired of gun violence and the time is now to stand up to the NRA.

The National School Walkout was intended to last for 17 minutes, but several students decided to skip school entirely and continue with the protests. The protests took place one month to the day after 19-year-old former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Nikolas Cruz unleashed a hail of gunfire.

ABC News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
Mark Taylor slams Australia for on-field behaviour in South Africa
Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star expected back next week
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Russell Westbrook just fourth player to 100 triple-doubles
Andres Iniesta will take a call on Barcelona future by April
Andres Iniesta will take a call on Barcelona future by April
Aussie basketball star Ben Simmons ties rare Magic Johnson record
Aussie basketball star Ben Simmons ties rare Magic Johnson record
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2: New pictures of production set
‘Vikings’ star Alexander Ludwig wins best actor award
‘Outlander’ season 4: Streets closed for filming in Scotland
Elon Musk names Kanye West when asked who he's inspired by
'Avengers: Infinity War': Thor looks 'hideous' and more
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Scarlett Johanasson doesn’t like Thor’s new look
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 13-14: Nikki gets busted
'The Young and the Restless' March 13-14 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car