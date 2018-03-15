'Books Not Bullets': Thousands of US students join protest against gun violence

Used rounds are seen on the floor at the closed Skytterkollen long rifle and handgun shooting range where Norwegian gunman Anders Behring Breivik used to train in Eidsmarka village near Oslo July 28, 2011.

A number of teenagers from Washington area schools chose not to attend their classes and gathered outside the White House on Wednesday to protest against gun violence. The White House said US President Donald Trump "shares the students' concerns about school safety.”

US lawmakers took a step to address school gun violence hours after thousands of students gathered to join the largest protest against gun violence in years. The House of Representatives reportedly voted 407-10 to fund violence prevention measures at schools. SBS reported that these include boosting security, creating reporting systems which will allow students to report threats and mental health screening.

The more controversial aspects of gun control are yet to be tackled. Among these are expanded background checks, changing the minimum age for some firearms purchases and a ban on assault weapons.

National School Walkout

Students across the United States are demanding stricter gun laws. And to show that they want it so badly, they gathered together, marched on the US Capitol and hold signs reading "Protect People Not Guns" and "Books Not Bullets.”

From Washington to Los Angeles, students walked out of their classrooms to demand end to gun violence after a shooting rampage at a Florida high school, which killed 14 students and three staff members. Teenagers in other cities in all 50 states graced similar demonstrations. Many students in New York wore orange and walked out from schools.

Teenagers also observed a moment of silence to honour the victims of the recent mass shooting in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students at Stoneman Douglas visited memorials to the victims. They hugged and cried.

Students at a high school in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, assembled in a heart formation to pay tribute to the victims. In other cities including in Los Angeles, students spelled out the protest slogan "#ENOUGH.”

Speakers demanded that Congress pass tougher laws on gun ownership and denounced the National Rifle Association (NRA). "You, the young people of this country, are leading the nation," Senator Bernie Sanders told the students. He said people are sick and tired of gun violence and the time is now to stand up to the NRA.

The National School Walkout was intended to last for 17 minutes, but several students decided to skip school entirely and continue with the protests. The protests took place one month to the day after 19-year-old former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Nikolas Cruz unleashed a hail of gunfire.

