Bones found on western Pacific Ocean island likely to be Amelia Earhart's

Renowned U.S. pilot Amelia Earhart is pictured in this 1928 photograph released on March 20, 2012. Scientists on March 20, 2012 announced a new search to resolve the disappearance of Earhart, saying fresh evidence from a remote Pacific island may reveal the fate of Earhart, who vanished in 1937 while attempting to circle the globe. Reuters/Library of Congress/Handout

American aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart’s remains were likely found on a western Pacific Ocean island in 1940. The new findings would possibly settle talks over her fate after she vanished while attempting a flight around the world in 1937.

A new analysis re-examined measurements of some bones found on the Pacific island of Nikumaroro. Anthropologist Richard Jantz from the University of Tennessee has conducted an analysis that “strongly supports the conclusion that the Nikumaroro bones belonged to Amelia Earhart.” The study was published in the journal Forensic Anthropology.

A British party was exploring the island for habitation when they found a human skull, a Navy tool used by Earhart’s navigator Fred Noonan, a woman's shoe and a bottle of the herbal liqueur Benedictine. A total of 13 bones have been found.

They were sent to Fiji to be analysed. Dr D W Hoodless concluded at that time that they had belonged to a male. That finding was reinforced in 2015 by another study.

Jantz recognised that there was suspicion that the bones could be the remains of Earhart. But he argued that forensic osteology was not well developed in the early 20th century. Hoodless possibly reached a wrong conclusion.

He used new techniques to compare estimates of Earhart’s bone lengths with the Nikumaroro bones. Jantz specifically utilised Fordisc, a modern computer programme used by forensic anthropologists. He concluded that “the only documented person to whom they may belong is Amelia Earhart.”

Jantz wrote in the journal article that analysis shows that bones are consistent with Earhart “in all respects we know or can reasonably infer.” He added that it is highly unlikely that a random person would resemble the bones as closely as Earhart.

A "historical seamstress" analysed her clothing, including "the inseam length and waist circumference of Earhart's trousers.” "This analysis reveals that Earhart is more similar to the Nikumaroro bones than 99% of individuals in a large reference sample," the report reads. The professor said the most convincing argument is that the remains are hers until definitive evidence is presented that the remains are not those of Earhart.

Earhart was the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. Since the mystery of her disappearance during an attempted flight around the world, several people from many countries have searched and waited for an answer to what happened to Earhart and her navigator. Even their plane vanished without a trace.