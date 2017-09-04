'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Sept. 4-8: Liam confronts Bill

Scott Clifton, from "The Bold and the Beautiful," accepts his outstanding supporting actor in a drama series award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2013.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, which includes Scott Clifton (Liam), Don Diamont (Bill), Rena Sofer (Quinn), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), Dick Christie (Charlie) Mick Cain (CJ), Karla Mosley (Maya), Reign Edwards (Nicole), Jacob Young (Rick), Courtney Hope (Sally), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Rome Flynn (Zende) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), will be featured in the soap opera's episodes for the first week of September. Some of the scenes that they will be part of are the confrontation between Liam and Bill, CJ's decision about the Spectra building and Nicole squaring off with Maya over Zende.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'The Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2017 for the week of Sept. 4. Read on to learn more about it.

'The Bold and the Beautiful' episodes from Sept. 4-8 (Monday to Friday) on CBS and Foxtel Arena

Soaps.sheknows reports that the episodes this week will include Liam's exposure of his dad's lies. Not only that, he'll also have his father arrested which will shock Caroline (Linsey Godfrey), Thomas (Pierson Fodé) and Sally. On Monday, Liam will call Bill out for worshipping money. Meanwhile, Thomas will reveal how Bill convinced him that Caroline is dying. As for Quinn, she'll make it clear that she doesn't want to deal with Sheila. On the other hand, Sheila will work on Charlie.

TV Guide also reports that Monday's episode will feature Quinn showing her appreciation for Ridge for standing up for her as well as helping get rid of Sheila from their lives. Elsewhere, Sheila will devise a plan to make sure that Eric (John McCook) will be hers.

Bill tries to keep his family in check as CJ decides about the Spectra building

On Tuesday, Bill will work hard to keep his family under control. He'll try to reign in an out-of-control loved one to prevent a dramatic scene. As for Sheila, she'll put Ridge and Quinn in a situation where they'll have little choice but to give in to their feelings. Wednesday's episode will show Maya being unnerved by Nicole and Lizzy's bond. Plus, CJ will finally reach a decision on what to do about the Spectra building.

Maya and Rick talk about strategy and change

On Thursday, Sally will visit Steffy to talk about the future, which include her personal and professional plans. Meanwhile, Rick will agree with Maya about a strategic change they must make. This is in connection to Nicole and Lizzy's growing closeness that is making Maya feel insecure. Friday's episode will show Nicole confronting Maya about her idea of promoting Zende at Forrester Creations. Elsewhere, Brooke will try to stand by Bill, even if he won't tell her what exactly is his problem and what his secret is.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air on Foxtel in Australia on weekdays. The long-running American soap opera also airs on CBS during weekdays. Stay tuned for more "B&B" spoilers and updates.

