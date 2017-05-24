'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for May 24: Maya hears something disturbing; things heat up between Thomas and Sally

The baby drama has been going around for quite some time and for this episode, things will get on the warm side as a frustrated mother bares her soul. Someone will offer a shoulder to cry on, so viewers should expect heavy drama. In the meantime, a brewing relationship gets some disapproval and this could mean a mess sooner or later.

Spoilers reveal that on Wednesday May 24, Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) will hear something disturbing that will change her plans for the future while in Paris. Vivienne Avant (Anna Maria Horsford) will give Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) a shoulder to lean on.

Things will heat up between Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), writes Celeb Dirty Laundry. She will feel guilty for all the family issues that she had been dealing with. However, she will hope that she can make it up to him under the sheets. Sally will declare her love for Thomas and will admit that she really had fallen hard for him.

Viewers might be pleased with this, but Saul Feinberg (Alex Wyse) surely not be happy. He will think that Thomas actually bought Sally’s heart. However, fans know that Sally and Thomas’ closeness had began developing a very long time ago. She was even willing to follow him all the way to Australia, so that makes this quite clear that this romance is founded on money.

Saul will stand firm and will insist that Thomas is not the man for Sally. He will believe that he would be a better match for her. Spoilers say that Thomas will not just fold his arms and watch all this happen in front of him. He will meet up with Sally to discuss her budding relationship and how this will affect the future of Spectra Fashions.

The baby drama will continue for Nicole, but things will get warmer as she will have a shoulder to cry on. Vivienne will stand by her through all these and while she will still have to deal with the grief, things are about to get better for her.

