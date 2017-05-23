'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for May 23-26: Steffy attempts to patch things up between Ridge and Thomas [VIDEOS]

Cast member Jacqueline MacInnes Wood poses during a photocall for the TV series "The Bold and Beautiful" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" ("B&B") episodes will feature the following characters from May 23-26 (Tuesday to Friday): Nicole (Reign Edwards), Zende (Rome Flynn), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Maya (Karla Mosley), Vivienne (Anna Maria Horsford), Julius (Obba Babatundé), Thomas (Pierson Fodé), Sally (Courtney Hope) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The major plotlines this week include Steffy trying to patch things up between Thomas and Ridge. Plus, Maya discovers something that could change her plans for the future. Read on to learn more about what will happen next.

Spoiler alert! This contains 'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers. Read on if you want to find out the events that will take place from Tuesday to Friday.

According to Soaps.sheknows, on Tuesday, May 23, Nicole will receive life-altering news that will break her heart. Meanwhile, Zende gets offered an opportunity by Ridge. Wednesday's episode will show Nicole needing a shoulder to cry on and Vivienne offering it. Vivienne will also give her some sage advice. As for Maya, she will find out about something important while she's in Paris for a major photo shoot. It will disturb her and cause her to change some of her future plans.

Guilt, Worry and Dreams

On Thursday, Sally will feel guilty about what Thomas is currently going through, because of the fallout that happened after the Forrester Creations and Spectra Fashions drama. She also feels bad that Thomas lost a lot because of her. As for Julius and Vivienne, they will start to feel worried about their family. Friday's episode will show Nicole trying hard to make her dreams a reality and Steffy attempting to make peace between Ridge and Thomas.

Additional 'B&B' spoilers

Thomas will be given a second chance by the Forresters to redeem himself. Plus, Saul (Alex Wyse) will try to influence Sally to think like him, or at least to see things from his perspective. Click here to see some photos of the soap's scenes this week from the CBS website.

'Bold and Beautiful' recap

On Monday, Bill (Don Diamont) and Maya talked about Nicole and they disagreed with Bill's opinion of Nicole. Meanwhile, Rick (Jacob Young) and Maya asked Nicole and Zende for a big favour. They also made plans to travel to Paris. As for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), she celebrated her status as a newlywed with her husband Bill. Plus, Nicole found out that her pregnancy test was negative. The doctor surprised Nicole by telling her that she has amenorrhea or an abnormal absence of menstrual periods and that she has uterine scarring. Unfortunately, these conditions will prevent Nicole from ever conceiving again.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air in Australia during weekdays on Tenplay. It also airs in the US on CBS at 1:30 pm and at 6:30 pm on POP.

