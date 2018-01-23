'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Jan. 23-26: Ridge confronts Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful star Thorsten Kaye
"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Thorsten Kaye poses for a photo on Instagram while in his dressing room at B&B. Kaye portrays the CBS soap character Ridge Forrester. iamthorstenkaye/Instagram

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, including Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Don Diamont (Bill), Scott Clifton (Liam), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Annika Noelle (Hope), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Courtney Hope (Sally) and Danube Hermosillo (Darlita), will be featured in the soap's episodes from Tuesday to Friday. It will show how Ridge confronts Bill about what happened with him and Steffy. Plus, Hope tells Steffy that she plans to stay in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Sally will cyber-stalk Hope to get some dirt on her. 

Spoiler alert! This article has 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn more about the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap this week.

TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows reports that Tuesday's episode of the soap will show Brooke's growing concern over Ridge's anger and Bill's safety. As for Ridge, he will angrily confront Bill about sleeping with Steffy. 

Sally and Darlita cyber-stalk Hope

On Wednesday, Darlita and Sally will be curious about Hope that's why they will cyber-stalk her. Elsewhere, Hope will have a conversation with Steffy and she'll tell her that she plans to stay in town. As for Steffy, she'll reveal her pregnancy to Hope. Thursday's episode will feature Steffy asking for Liam's forgiveness. However, he will shock her by proposing an alternative scenario. Elsewhere, Brooke will confront Bill for betraying Liam. 

Bill talks to Steffy

On Friday, Bill will admit his real feelings to Steffy. He'll also advise her not to be affected by others' negative opinion of her and her actions. Plus, Ridge will try to convince Liam to get revenge on Bill for betraying him. He will also try to persuade him to forgive Steffy. Click here to see photos of some of the scenes from the CBS website. 

'The Bold and Beautiful' recaps

Monday's episode of B&B showed Hope visiting Liam and talking about what's happened to her since she left Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Ridge had a meltdown when he found out that Steffy and Bill slept together. Last week, Steffy prepared to talk to Ridge about her brief dalliance with Bill. Plus, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Rick (Jacob Young) tried to convince Eric (John McCook) to let them remove Ridge from Forrester Creations. Ridge, Rick and Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) also felt curious about Bill's actions which seem to indicate that he has a new woman in his life. 

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air from Monday to Friday in Australia on the Foxtel Arena. It also airs during weekdays on CBS. Stay tuned for upcoming updates and B&B spoilers about the fashionable and intriguing characters of the long-running American soap opera. 

Watch the 'Bold and Beautiful' Facebook videos below:

