'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Jan. 15-19: Hope visits Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle
"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Annika Noelle poses for a photo on her Instagram account. Noelle is the new face of the character Hope Logan in the CBS soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." annikanoelle/Instagram

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, including Scott Clifton (Liam), Annika Noelle (Hope), Heather Tom (Katie), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Don Diamont (Bill), Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Jacob Young (Rick), will be featured in the episodes of the US soap from Monday to Friday. It will show Hope visiting Liam for the first time since she returned in Los Angeles. Plus, Steffy prepares to tell Ridge about her affair with Bill.

Spoiler alert! This article has 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn more about it.

According to Soaps.sheknows and TV Guide, Monday's episode will show Sally talking to Hope about her true intentions for Liam. Meanwhile, Steffy and Liam have an intense and emotional scene that will leave them heartbroken.

On Tuesday, Rick and Thorne tried to convince Eric to allow them to remove Ridge from Forrester Creations. Elsewhere, Bill will make a sudden decision about his life. This will surprise Ridge, Brooke and Justin. Wednesday's episode will feature Brooke seeing Steffy dismayed by what happened to her and Liam. Meanwhile, Ridge, Ivy and Rick wondered about the possibility of a new woman that is in Bill's life.

Ridge pays Bill a surprise visit

On Thursday, Ridge will visit Bill. This unexpected visit will make Bill consider Justin's theory about him and Steffy having a future. As for Ridge and Brooke, they will decide to move forward with their wedding, much to the dismay of Thorne. Friday's episode will show Hope visiting Liam and offering her support and friendship. Meanwhile, Steffy will prepare to tell her dad about her affair with Bill. She wants Ridge to hear it straight from her instead of from someone else. Click here to see some sneak peek photos of some of the aforementioned scenes from the CBS website.

'Bold and Beautiful' recaps

The previous week showed the B&B characters dealing with continuous drama that seem to hound them. The memorable scenes include Wyatt's confrontation with Bill after he found out about his affair with Steffy from Liam. As for Hope, she returned to Los Angeles, which delighted Brooke. However, Brooke was also surprised when Hope and Rick quarrelled as soon as they saw each other again. Meanwhile, Katie reassured Steffy that Liam is not the type of guy who will abandon his baby. 

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air during weekdays on Foxtel Arena in Australia. In the US, it airs on CBS. Stay tuned for B&B spoilers and updates in the coming weeks.

Watch the 'B&B' video below from the soap's official Facebook page:

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
