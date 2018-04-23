'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for April 23-27: Steffy begs Liam to start over

“The Bold and the Beautiful” is returning to televisions on Monday, with new episodes focusing on Ridge (Ronn Moss), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and their daughters. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Liam (Scott Clifton), and Hope (Kim Matula) will also continue their complex love triangle. Steffy grants Liam his request for an annulment but begs him to start over again.

April 23: Steffy signs annulment

Giving in to Bill’s pressures, Steffy finally signs the papers of her annulment with Liam. However, she’s not ready to give up and will plead with him to start again. Hope, on the other hand, thinks Steffy should just let him go.

“It would be the greatest act of love he could show him,” Hope says. She will also make a bold move to further her relationship with Liam — will they move in together?

April 24: Ridge and Brooke argue

Trouble won’t leave Hope and Liam’s relationship. In Tuesday’s episode, Ridge and Brooke will argue about Steffy and Hope. As for Wyatt, he’ll play devil’s advocate to Liam’s new living arrangement. Could it be with Hope?

April 25: Steffy and Hope fight over Liam

Ridge is on Steffy’s side and he hopes to gain advantage for her by talking to Liam. He asks him to think of him as a father and listen to his advice.

Steffy and Hope go at it again. The two square off over Liam, fighting over why they should be with him.

April 26: Liam and Steffy spend time together

Steffy gets some time alone with Liam following a scare during their second ultrasound appointment. Their baby maybe in danger due to all the stress she’s in. Robin Givens is set to return as Dr. Philips.

Not letting it go, Ridge confronts Hope about meddling in Steffy and Liam’s marriage.

April 27: Bill uses Wyatt to get Steffy

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) goes to great lengths to prove his loyalty to his father. Seeing this as an opportunity, Bill will use Wyatt to get Steffy back.

"The Bold and the Beautiful” episodes air Mondays to Fridays on Australia’s Channel Ten and in the US on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates on B&B spoilers.