'The Bold and the Beautiful' Jan. 9-12 spoilers: Hope and Rick quarrel

"The Bold and the Beautiful" stars Annika Noelle and Scott Clifton pose for the camera on the set of the long-running US soap. Noelle is the new Hope Logan while Clifton portrays her ex Liam Spencer. annikanoelle/Instagram

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, including Annika Noelle (Hope), Scott Clifton (Liam), Heather Tom (Katie), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Jacob Young (Rick), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Don Diamont (Bill) and Darin Brooks (Wyatt), will be in the spotlight for the episodes of the soap from Tuesday to Friday. It will show Brooke being overwhelmed by Hope's return and her subsequent quarrel with Rick as soon as they meet again. Plus, Katie gets mad at Bill.

Spoiler alert! This update contains 'Bold and Beautiful' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn more about it.

TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows report that on Tuesday, Katie will reassire Steffy that Liam won't abandon his baby. Meawhile, Brooke will share the good news that Hope is back in LA and she's going to stay. However, she will be taken aback when Hope and Rick start to argue as soon as they meet. As for Wyatt, Liam will stun him with the news about Steffy and Bill's infidelity.

On Wednesday, Wyatt will ask Bill about Steffy's pregnancy. Plus, Bill and Steffy's betrayal will be revealed. Thursday's "B&B" episode will show Liam and Bill's confrontation scene. As for Steffy, she'll try to cope with the pain of losing Liam after he storms off and walks out on her. Thankfully, Katie will offer her shoulder to comfort her in this difficult time. Friday's episode will feature Steffy opening up to Katie. However, she'll also ask her to keep it a secret. Plus, Liam will tell Bill he'll pay for what he did.

'The Bold and the Beautiful' recap

Last week on "B&B," Liam stormed off when he found out about Steffy and Bill. Plus, Steffy discovered the results of her Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test and found out who the real father of her baby is. Meanwhile, Bill talked about his night with Steffy to Justin (Aaron D. Spears). As for Katie, she answered the door in her lingerie, thinking it was Wyatt that she'll see. However, she was surprised to see Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) instead.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air regularly during weekdays on Foxtel Arena in Australia. In the US, it airs on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates and "B&B" spoilers for the New Year 2018 featuring your favourite soap characters.