'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 27-28 spoilers: Steffy discovers the truth

Cast member Jacqueline MacInnes Wood poses during a photocall for the TV series "The Bold and Beautiful" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

"The Bold and the Beautiful" cast, including Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Don Diamont (Bill), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Ingo Rademacher (Thorne), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Heather Tom (Katie), will once again be in the spotlight in the episodes of the soap from Wednesday to Friday. It will feature a number of important scenes which include the results of Steffy's Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test being revealed and Katie answering the door in her lingerie.

According to TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows, Wednesday's episode of "B&B" will show Katie surprising Thorne when she opens her door wearing lingerie. She thinks that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is visiting her. Katie will also wonder if Thorne would be better for Brooke than Ridge. Meanwhile, Steffy's doctor will tell her that there are similar patterns in the DNA test results that she took.

Steffy's DNA test results are revealed

On Thursday, Bill will be emotional as he talks about his night with Steffy to Justin (Aaron D. Spears). As for Steffy, she'll finally find out who the dad of her unborn child is.

More 'B&B' spoilers

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy will receive surprising news that will rock their world. Plus, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will stun Maya with what he'll tell her.

Friday's "B&B" episode will be preempted for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) basketball coverage. On Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, aka New Year's Day 2018, CBS will air an old episode of the long-running soap opera.

'The Bold and the Beautiful' recaps

On Monday, a previously-viewed episode of "B&B" was aired for Christmas Day 2017. Tuesday's episode showed Steffy accusing Bill of using her for his revenge on Liam. Meanwhile, Brooke asked Thorne to move out.

Last week, Liam reflected on his complicated relationship with Bill. Bill told Steffy to get a paternity test for her unborn baby. As for Brooke, she finally found out about Katie and Wyatt's new relationship. She also warned Katie about Bill's reaction to it once he discovers it. Speaking of Katie, she continued to surprise Wyatt with her interesting lingerie choices that include a Santa-themed one. Plus, the Logans, Forresters and Avants spent Christmas at the Forrester mansion.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" episodes air during weekdays in Australia on Foxtel Arena. It also airs in the US on CBS. Stay tuned for more "B&B" spoilers and updates in the next few days.

