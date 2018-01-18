'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 14 spoilers: Mendez tries to frame Frank

"Blue Bloods" starring Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan), Marisa Ramirez (Det. Maria Baez), Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle), Len Cariou (Henry Reagan), Vanessa Ray (Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko), Will Estes (Jamie Reagan) and Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan), will be featured in the new episode of the show titled "School of Hard Knocks." It airs in the US on Friday, Feb. 2. The upcoming episode will show Governor Mendez (David Zayas) trying to frame Frank after one of his top legislative aides gets shot by an officer from the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Spoiler alert: This article has 'Blue Bloods' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to find out about 'School of Hard Knocks.'

A press release from CBS states that "Blue Bloods" season 8, episode 14 will show one of Frank's NYPD officers shooting a top legislative aide of Governor Mendez. This will cause the Governor to try and frame Frank for it. Meanwhile, Erin will help her friend, Mickey (Raphael Sbarge), who got mixed up in an illegal gambling ring. As for Baez and Danny, they will deal with a shooting that involves a high school student and a rival gang member. Unfortunately, Darryl Ward (Ernie Hudson), the principal of the school, will act recklessly and take matters in his own hands. Alex Zakrzewski directed this episode, which was written by Ian Biederman.

'School of Hard Knocks' stars

"School of Hard Knocks" will feature Tamara Tunie (Monica Graham), Raphael Sbarge (Mickey Tate), Terayle Hill (Jojo Reese), Flor De Liz Perez (Anna Chavez), Antonio Ortiz (Hector Alou), Casey Predovic (Uniform), Max Firestein (Young Banger), Cecelia Antoinette (Gail Carter), Shenell Edmonds (Theresa Jones) and Jacinto Taras Riddick (Chief Edwards). The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that Marisol Correa will also appear in this episode in an uncredited role as a Project Hope Employee. The other "Blue Bloods" cast member including Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan), Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan), Abigail Hawk (Abigail Baker), Andrew Terraciano (Sean Reagan), Gregory Jbara (Garrett Moore), Steven Schirripa (Anthony Abetamarco) and Robert Clohessy (Lt. Gormley), will also be seen in this episode.

'Blue Bloods' episodes: 'Erasing History'

The episode before "School of Hard Knocks" is "Erasing History" and it will air in the US on Friday. It will feature Henry as a key witness to Baez and Danny's case. However, it won't be smooth sailing because Henry will begin to get on Danny's nerves. Thankfully, he will also lead them to important information that may help them crack the case.

As for Eddie and Jamie, they will find out about an abusive parole officer who is taking advantage of parolees. Plus, Nicky will surprise the rest of the Reagan family when she chooses to side with her activist friend instead of the NYPD in a case that involves defacing an NYPD flag.

"Blue Bloods" TV series airs at 11:10 pm AEDT in Australia on TEN. In the US, it airs on Fridays at 10-11 pm ET/PT on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates about the Reagan family.