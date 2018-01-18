'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 14 spoilers: Mendez tries to frame Frank

By @JanSSS8 on
Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck RTS1F66I
Actor Tom Selleck arrives for the taping of "The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special" at CBS Studios in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RC13C9A9F080 Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

"Blue Bloods" starring Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan), Marisa Ramirez (Det. Maria Baez), Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle), Len Cariou (Henry Reagan), Vanessa Ray (Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko), Will Estes (Jamie Reagan) and Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan), will be featured in the new episode of the show titled "School of Hard Knocks." It airs in the US on Friday, Feb. 2. The upcoming episode will show Governor Mendez (David Zayas) trying to frame Frank after one of his top legislative aides gets shot by an officer from the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Spoiler alert: This article has 'Blue Bloods' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to find out about 'School of Hard Knocks.'

A press release from CBS states that "Blue Bloods" season 8, episode 14 will show one of Frank's NYPD officers shooting a top legislative aide of Governor Mendez. This will cause the Governor to try and frame Frank for it. Meanwhile, Erin will help her friend, Mickey (Raphael Sbarge), who got mixed up in an illegal gambling ring. As for Baez and Danny, they will deal with a shooting that involves a high school student and a rival gang member. Unfortunately, Darryl Ward (Ernie Hudson), the principal of the school, will act recklessly and take matters in his own hands. Alex Zakrzewski directed this episode, which was written by Ian Biederman.

'School of Hard Knocks' stars

"School of Hard Knocks" will feature Tamara Tunie (Monica Graham), Raphael Sbarge (Mickey Tate), Terayle Hill (Jojo Reese), Flor De Liz Perez (Anna Chavez), Antonio Ortiz (Hector Alou), Casey Predovic (Uniform), Max Firestein (Young Banger), Cecelia Antoinette (Gail Carter), Shenell Edmonds (Theresa Jones) and Jacinto Taras Riddick (Chief Edwards). The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that Marisol Correa will also appear in this episode in an uncredited role as a Project Hope Employee. The other "Blue Bloods" cast member including Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan), Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan), Abigail Hawk (Abigail Baker), Andrew Terraciano (Sean Reagan), Gregory Jbara (Garrett Moore), Steven Schirripa (Anthony Abetamarco) and Robert Clohessy (Lt. Gormley), will also be seen in this episode.

'Blue Bloods' episodes: 'Erasing History'

The episode before "School of Hard Knocks" is "Erasing History" and it will air in the US on Friday. It will feature Henry as a key witness to Baez and Danny's case. However, it won't be smooth sailing because Henry will begin to get on Danny's nerves. Thankfully, he will also lead them to important information that may help them crack the case.

As for Eddie and Jamie, they will find out about an abusive parole officer who is taking advantage of parolees. Plus, Nicky will surprise the rest of the Reagan family when she chooses to side with her activist friend instead of the NYPD in a case that involves defacing an NYPD flag.

"Blue Bloods" TV series airs at 11:10 pm AEDT in Australia on TEN. In the US, it airs on Fridays at 10-11 pm ET/PT on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates about the Reagan family.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios ready for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into third round
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers not willing to move Brooklyn pick
DeMarcus Cousins free agency: Lakers, Mavericks biggest rivals to Pelicans
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Roger Federer vs Jan-Lennard Struff live streaming: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
Roger Federer vs Jan-Lennard Struff live streaming: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7 gets a new director
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 14 ‘School of Hard Knocks’ spoilers
Why Kate Middleton did not wear her engagement ring during hospital visit
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 17-19 [VIDEO]
'Outlander' stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe hammer online poll
‘Outlander’ wins SpoilerTV’s 2017 Reader’s Choice Performer of the Year
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 12 preview: Meeting the Emperor
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 12: Imperial palace mission
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car