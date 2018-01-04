'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 12 spoilers: Anthony gets shot

Sopranos star at his daughters graduation at UD. Steve Schirripa now stars in the CBS show "Blue Bloods " as Anthony Abetamarco.

"Blue Bloods," starring Steven Schirripa (Anthony Abetamarco), Will Estes (Jamie Reagan), Marisa Ramirez (Det. Maria Baez), Bridget Moynahan (Erin Reagan), Abigail Hawk (Abigail Baker), Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan), Sami Gayle (Nicky Reagan-Boyle), Vanessa Ray (Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko) and Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan), will have an upcoming episode titled "The Brave," which will air in the US on Friday, Jan. 12. It will show Anthony getting shot while he's interviewing a witness for a trial.

Spoiler alert: This update has 'Blue Bloods' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to find out about 'The Brave.'

A press release from CBS states that "Blue Bloods" season 8, episode 12 will feature Anthony interviewing a witness for an upcoming trial for murder. Unfortunately, while doing so, he will get shot. Erin will ask Danny, who also happens to be Anthony's archenemy, to figure out who was responsible for the shooting. Meanwhile, Nicky will prepare to take the police exam. As for Eddie and Jamie, they will find themselves caught in between a standoff of a police lieutenant and a developmentally disabled man that is posing as a police officer. Tom Moore directed this episode, which was written by Siobhan Byrne O'Connor.

'The Brave' stars

"The Brave" episode will feature Larry Nuñez (Shooter), Victor Almanzar (Dominic Carbone), Vanessa Aspillaga (Rosalie Morales), Isabel Harper Leight (Sophia Abetamarco), Frank Licari (Christopher Mancuso), Diana Bologna (Vivien Abetamarco), Clem Cheung (Jin), Joe Feldman-Barros (Nestor Rodriguez), Sofia Bryant (Female Explorer), Emily Casey (Nurse), Blake Lee Bergman (Teen), Ethan Henley (Male Explorer), Mark Doherty (Captain Glen Hollis) and Geisha Otero (Woman From Neighborhood).

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Edwin Ferrer (NYPD Explorer) and Jalesia Martinez (NYPD Cadet), will join them. Plus, watch out for the rest of the "Blue Bloods" cast including Andrew Terraciano (Sean Reagan), Gregory Jbara (Garrett Moore), Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan) and Robert Clohessy (Lt. Gormley), who will also appear in this episode.

'Blue Bloods' episodes: 'Second Chances' and 'Erasing History'

The episode prior to "The Brave" is "Second Chances," which will air on Friday in the US. It will feature Erin's office planning to consider drug abuse as a disease before it is considered as a crime. Unfortunately, Frank will speak out against it. Meanwhile, a journalist will disappear and Baez and Danny will try to solve the case. The episode after "The Brave" is "Erasing History" and it will air on CBS on Jan. 19.

"Blue Bloods" airs in Australia at 10:40 pm on TEN during Thursdays. In the US, it airs from 10-11 pm ET/PT every Friday on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates about the Reagan brood and their friends and colleagues.