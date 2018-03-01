'Bloodborne' headlines PS Plus games lineup for March 2018

PlayStation Plus subscribers are in for a treat this March, as Sony announced that “Bloodborne” and “Ratchet & Clank” are included in this month’s lineup of free games. The bad news? PS Plus is dropping PS3 and Vita games from its monthly offerings.

Those who have played “Dark Souls” have certainly heard of “Bloodborne.” This action-RPG comes with almost the same amount of challenge and a generous serving of twisted darkness in its fictional world.

Next up is “Ratchet & Clank,” a reimagining of the first game released in 2002 for the PS2. The platforming title sees the return (or the introduction, depending on how you look at it) of the two beloved titular characters. Luckily, the game retains the destructive weapons that the franchise is known for, so those who love wreaking havoc will find plenty to like.

Other free games included this March are PS3 titles “Legend of Kay” and “Mighty No 9,” with the latter available as Cross Buy for the PS4. Two PS Vita games are also available, both of which also support Cross Buy: “Claire: Extended Cut” and “Bombing Busters.”

The abovementioned games, including “Bloodborne” and “Ratchet & Clank,” will be free to download starting March 6 US time.

Also included is the Dungeon Defenders PS Plus Pack, which will be available from March 13 to April 10 US time. According to a post on the official PlayStation Blog, the pack comes with “4 Shadow Costumes, 1 Million in gold, 5 Campaign Shard Packs, 5 Defender Packs, and a Ninja Gato Pet.”

The PlayStation Blog also announced that next year on March 8, 2019, PS Plus will begin focusing on PS4 titles, meaning it will no longer offer PS3 and PS Vita games for free. Existing games and saved files will not be affected by this change.

Sony has cited an increasing number of PS4 owners as a reason for the decision. “We’ll continue to prioritize the benefits you receive through your PS Plus membership, such as online multiplayer, online game save storage, PS4 monthly games, and exclusive PS Store discounts across content and network services,” the company wrote in the post.

A Sony representative also told Polygon that after February 2019, PS Plus lineups “will consist only of two free PS4 games.”