'Bloodborne' headlines PS Plus games lineup for March 2018

By on
bloodborne
'Bloodborne.' FromSoftware/Sony Computer Entertainment

PlayStation Plus subscribers are in for a treat this March, as Sony announced that “Bloodborne” and “Ratchet & Clank” are included in this month’s lineup of free games. The bad news? PS Plus is dropping PS3 and Vita games from its monthly offerings.

Those who have played “Dark Souls” have certainly heard of “Bloodborne.” This action-RPG comes with almost the same amount of challenge and a generous serving of twisted darkness in its fictional world.

Next up is “Ratchet & Clank,” a reimagining of the first game released in 2002 for the PS2. The platforming title sees the return (or the introduction, depending on how you look at it) of the two beloved titular characters. Luckily, the game retains the destructive weapons that the franchise is known for, so those who love wreaking havoc will find plenty to like.

Other free games included this March are PS3 titles “Legend of Kay” and “Mighty No 9,” with the latter available as Cross Buy for the PS4. Two PS Vita games are also available, both of which also support Cross Buy: “Claire: Extended Cut” and “Bombing Busters.”

The abovementioned games, including “Bloodborne” and “Ratchet & Clank,” will be free to download starting March 6 US time.

Also included is the Dungeon Defenders PS Plus Pack, which will be available from March 13 to April 10 US time. According to a post on the official PlayStation Blog, the pack comes with “4 Shadow Costumes, 1 Million in gold, 5 Campaign Shard Packs, 5 Defender Packs, and a Ninja Gato Pet.”

The PlayStation Blog also announced that next year on March 8, 2019, PS Plus will begin focusing on PS4 titles, meaning it will no longer offer PS3 and PS Vita games for free. Existing games and saved files will not be affected by this change.

Sony has cited an increasing number of PS4 owners as a reason for the decision. “We’ll continue to prioritize the benefits you receive through your PS Plus membership, such as online multiplayer, online game save storage, PS4 monthly games, and exclusive PS Store discounts across content and network services,” the company wrote in the post.

A Sony representative also told Polygon that after February 2019, PS Plus lineups “will consist only of two free PS4 games.”

Join the Discussion
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Australia vs South Africa 1st Test live stream: Watch Durban Test online
Roger Federer on ATP GenNext: 'Doubt anyone can win 10 Grand Slams'
LeBron James Free Agency: Cavs star flattered by Philadelphia recruiting
Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
PSG will beat Real Madrid without Neymar, proclaims club chief
PSG will beat Real Madrid without Neymar, proclaims club chief
Rafael Nadal injury update: Spaniard withdraws from Mexican Open
Rafael Nadal injury update: Spaniard withdraws from Mexican Open
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Clue found in Qo’nos
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: ‘Something’ was listening to Ezra
‘Outlander’ season 4: Steven Cree celebrates birthday
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 16 spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 17 'Gag Order' spoilers: Bull helps Chunk’s daughter
'Bull' season 2 episode 17 'Gag Order' spoilers
'Solo: A Star Wars Story': International trailer released
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: New footage released
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car