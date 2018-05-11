Blockchain News: Social Media And Video Games Join The Movement

The use of blockchain continues to flourish across different industries. The technology that used to be limited to cryptocurrencies is now being adapted into different fields for different purposes. Recently, it was revealed that two new technological advancements will be using blockchain as well — social media and video games.

As more and more companies look to join the blockchain movement, its use has branched out beyond online currency transactions. Just this week, an Australian-based technology provider was reported to be looking into the use of the technology to bring back power to Puerto Rico.

Power Ledger will work with factories and regulators to finance microgrids. All in an aim to help get electricity back to the island after hurricane Irma and Maria.

According to Bloomberg, “It will then use its blockchain technology to allow the companies to trade power from those resources with one another, and to sell supplies to their employees or local communities.”

This just proves the proliferation and growing importance of the digital ledger in the trade industry.

Notably, this week, Facebook also announced that it has undergone a major executive shake up. Included in the move is the introduction of a new internal department — one that will explore blockchain technology.

Over to video gaming, developer Destiny Games, publishers of “Tera: The Next,” is introducing a next-generation digital distribution platform. The Abyss will be the first of its kind for the global game community. It is a gaming distribution platform similar to Steam and Origin, but a very improved version. It will also use the DAICO fundraising model to give contributors and token holders control over fund withdrawal as well as the power to refund their investments.

Facebook develops Blockchain team

Facebook is undergoing a reorganization — its largest in the 15-year history of the social media platform. New executive leaders were appointed to supervise what is now the organization’s three main divisions.

As reported by Recode, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox will now be leading the “Family of apps” group after heading the core Facebook app. Javier Olivan, VP of growth, will head the “Central product services” department. The third division is “New platforms and infra” and will be supervised by Chief Technology Officer, Mike Schroepfer.

The biggest takeaway from the news, however, is the launch of a new team dedicated to exploring the blockchain technology. Former Messenger exec, David Marcus, will be leading the project. He will work under the “New platforms and infra” department of Schroepfer.

While it is unlikely for the Mark Zuckerberg-founded platform to build its own cryptocurrency, it may develop ways to adopt the encryption of data storage and other benefits of blockchain.

“At Facebook, it could be used in any number of areas, from running advertising infrastructure to easing person-to-person e-commerce to assuring user identities in an era of scams and bots,” CNET explained.

Interestingly, Marcus, who previously worked for PayPal, also sits as board member of cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase.

The Abyss will be first DAICO-based project

Blockchain is also making its way to the video game world. However, Destiny Games is taking the technology a step further by building its platform using the DAICO model. The Abyss will provide gamers a new way of playing, while also offering token holders a new way of investing into cryptocurrencies.

The Abyss is a next-generation digital distribution platform, delivering all types of video games (Free2play MMOs and cryptogames), including AAA-titles, to the game community. Unlike its predecessors, The Abyss will be pioneering a way to allow gamers to earn ABYSS tokens through a multilevel referral system, in-game and social activities, and other gamers’ payments.

To provide this service, it will be taking advantage of DAICO as its funding model. DAICO is simply DAO + ICO. An innovative funding model, it merges ICO with the benefits of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations. It aims to make the initial concept of ICO more secure and transparent.

The Abyss will be the world’s first DAICO. And being the first ICO to incorporate this concept has helped generate a significant hype around the project. Investors will also be able to trust the project, knowing that they can pull the plug at any time when the developers do not perform.

“DAICO is a new mechanism, and there should be ways to further strengthen it while maintaining flexibility, transparency and security,” Konstantin Boyko-Romanovsky, the founder of the Abyss and Destiny Games, explained.