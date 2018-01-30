Blake Griffin trade: Los Angeles Lakers were not interested

The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly not keen on making a run at Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons on Monday (Tuesday AEDT). In a blockbuster trade, the Clippers sent Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to the Pistons in exchange for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a protected first-round pick and second-round pick.

The new Lakers front office, led by the iconic Magic Johnson, is gearing up for the loaded 2018 NBA Free Agency class which will be headlined by the likes of LeBron James, Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins, DeAndre Jordan and Chris Paul. The Lakers are admittedly opening cap space to potentially sign two max-level players in July. The Purple & Gold would need approximately US$70 million (AU$91 million) in cap space to sign at least two of the aforementioned stars to maximum-level deals.

Blake Griffin trade: Lakers didn't make a run

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Lakers were hesitant to commit to four seasons of Griffin, who signed a five-year max extension worth US$173 million (AU$214 million) this past offseason. Lowe explained that the Lakers ruled them out of a possible Blake Griffin trade due to their ambitious plans in free agency.

"We all know they (Lakers) need cap space to sign two max-level free agents, and Griffin would obviously cannibalize that. But there has long been another avenue: Get one star in the door now, and use him as bait for the second. The Lakers even have Brook Lopez's $22 million expiring contract to help match salaries. But they don't appear to have taken a serious look at Griffin, per league sources. Maybe it wouldn't have been workable; the Lakers already traded their 2018 first-round pick," Lowe wrote in a report published late Monday.

With the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline looms, the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to make a few moves to entice LeBron James to remain with his hometown franchise. Teams such as the Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be the most active ahead of deadline day. Will the Detroit Pistons benefit from the Blake Griffin trade? Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.