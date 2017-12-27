Blake Griffin injury update: Clippers star to return this week

By @saihoops on
Blake Griffin injury update
November 27, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers (25) collides with forward Blake Griffin (32) while playing for the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half at Staples Center. Griffin would later leave the game with an apparent injury. USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin has recovered quicker than expected from his knee injury and will re-join the team this week, per reports. Griffin suffered a sprained MCL to his left knee during the Clippers' 120-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 27.

Griffin was expected to miss approximately two months of action after an initial MRI. However, Griffin didn't suffer any structural damage to his knee and was able to quicken up his rehab.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Griffin underwent a variety of drills Tuesday with assistant coach Sam Cassell and Larry Abney, who serves as the team’s basketball operations assistant.

After Tuesday's practice session, Clippers coach Doc Rivers told the media that Griffin "actually could" play Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. "Offensively, you just miss so much of what he can do and all the other stuff. But he's really close. Will he play tonight? No. Will he play next game? He actually could. So he's that close," said Rivers. 

Blake Griffin could play against the Lakers on Friday

The Clippers will host divisional rivals, the Sacramento Kings, at home on Tuesday. Rivers ruled out the possibility of Griffin re-joining the team against the Kings. 

When asked the reason for Griffin's quick recovery, Rivers credited the work ethic of the All-Star power forward. "I just know his work ethic has to have something to do with it. Blake, he gets a lot of heat for getting injured. But no one gives him credit for getting healthy. And he works his butt off, I'm telling you, like no one I've ever seen since I've been here. Blake does not want to miss games. Blake wants to play. And if you could see him work in the gym, everyone would understand that."

Blake Griffin has missed 14 games since the knee injury he suffered on Nov. 27. Griffin sprained his MCL after colliding with guard Austin Rivers in pursuit of a loose ball. In the aftermath of the Chris Paul trade, Griffin became the franchise star for the Clippers and subsequently signed a five-year max contract worth US$173 million (AU$222 million) to stay in Los Angeles. Griffin was averaging 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists prior to his injury. Stay tuned for the latest Blake Griffin injury update.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car