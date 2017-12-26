'Black Panther': Rise of a king TV spot

By @sachintrivedig on
'Black Panther'
A picture of Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther. Facebook/ Black Panther

A new Christmas special trailer of the film “Black Panther” has been released online. The video teases the rise of a king, tasked with protecting his people, just as his ancestors have done for centuries.

Marvel fans may already be familiar with the cinematic version of the fantasy African kingdom of Wakanda, a world hidden from outsiders, progressing at a hectic pace with technological advancements and prosperity. Despite all the luxuries and power, there are conflicts in the kingdom, especially when it comes to choosing the next king. The trailer [see below] shows T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returning to his people, only to find a rival to the throne.

The rival to the throne is Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). In the comics, Erik is a man filled with hatred and jealousy towards T’Challa, and he spent most of his time attempting to overthrow the king. The movie will take a different route to tell his story, but the character essentially is the nemesis of the Black Panther.

The film is action packed, and it takes the protagonist back to the US. In the comics, Erik went to Harlem in New York, and later returned to Wakanda after deceiving the king into thinking that he was trying to reconcile with him. It will be interesting to see how the US will come into play in the movie.

As far as the action in Wakanda is concerned, Erik too has his own Black Panther suit, which he will use in one of the fights. Will the final battle be between the two men in their respective superhero suits?

“Black Panther” is set to be released in Australia on Feb. 15, 2018. The film has been directed by Ryan Coogler. The cast members of the movie include Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Andy Serkis (Klaw), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross).

Credit: Marvel Entertainment/ YouTube

