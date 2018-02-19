'Black Lightning': Peter Gambi knows everything

“Black Lightning” will return with episode 6 on Feb. 27. While the fans wait for the next episode, there is a lot to think about when it comes to the secrets the upcoming episodes will reveal, and the general direction the TV series is taking when it comes to important characters. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

Perhaps the biggest reveal on the show so far is the fact that the tailor Peter Gambi (James Remar) has always known that Tobias Whale (Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III) is alive and back in action, running the 100 gang behind-the-scenes.

It was previously thought that the tailor didn’t reveal this fact to Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) because he wanted to stop the superhero from taking any hasty decisions and getting himself killed. However, the meeting between Tobias and Gambi proved that there is a big back-story between the two characters that is waiting to be explored.

Does Gambi have a dark past? Does he have a connection to the criminals who are secretly running the underworld? The meeting of the tailor and Tobias has raised many questions about the character’s background and his motivation to help Jefferson.

Gambi is a man who appears to know everything that goes on in the city. He doesn’t share all this information with Jefferson, even though he is helping the superhero fight crime. The coming episodes may reveal just how the tailor was able to build his expertise in getting all the vital information, and his connections in the city.

One way Gambi’s past may be revealed is through the investigation that Jefferson’s daughter Anissa (Nafessa Williams) is currently conducting about her grandfather. The old case is about children going missing, and it is something that no one is prepared to talk about. The tailor is already aware that Anissa has super powers, and she is learning to use them to fight crime. Now, a confrontation between the two may be on the cards.