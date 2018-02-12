'Black Lightning' episode 5 preview: 'Aches & Pains'

Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) will come into focus in “Black Lightning” episode 5. A preview video of the next episode that has been released online shows the young daughter of Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) getting into a fight while attending a party.

Jefferson’s younger daughter is more of a rebel. She doesn’t have the activist/crime fighting streak that seems to run in the family. But, when it comes to defending herself, she’s not someone that people can mess with.

A preview video of the next episode [see below] shows Jennifer attending a party. She deserves some time out after all the intense incidents in her life. But, the character can’t catch a break.

After dealing with gang members in the last party she attended, the trouble Jennifer will face in the next episode will seem like a walk in the park. A classmate of hers apparently wanted to knock her out since the 6th grade. Now that the opportunity will finally present itself, the two girls will go toe to toe right there at the party.

While most other people at the party enjoy skating, Jennifer and her classmate with get into a big fight. This will not be a typical cat fight, as Jefferson’s daughter knows some cool self-defence moves that she will put to good use.

Even though Jennifer will win the fight, the trouble will follow her home. The mother of the injured girl will complain to Jennifer’s parents. Will Jennifer start discovering some hidden powers, just as her sister Anissa (Nafessa Williams) has?

Meanwhile, there will be more action on the street. The preview video shows another incident involving the cops, which seems to be a common occurrence on the show. Black Lightning will continue his investigation of The 100 gang and the new drug that is taking people’s lives.

