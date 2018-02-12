'Black Lightning' episode 5 preview: 'Aches & Pains'

By @sachintrivedig on
Black Lightning
Cress Williams as Black Lightning. Courtesy of dccomics.com DC Comics

Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) will come into focus in “Black Lightning” episode 5. A preview video of the next episode that has been released online shows the young daughter of Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) getting into a fight while attending a party.

Jefferson’s younger daughter is more of a rebel. She doesn’t have the activist/crime fighting streak that seems to run in the family. But, when it comes to defending herself, she’s not someone that people can mess with.

A preview video of the next episode [see below] shows Jennifer attending a party. She deserves some time out after all the intense incidents in her life. But, the character can’t catch a break.

After dealing with gang members in the last party she attended, the trouble Jennifer will face in the next episode will seem like a walk in the park. A classmate of hers apparently wanted to knock her out since the 6th grade. Now that the opportunity will finally present itself, the two girls will go toe to toe right there at the party.

While most other people at the party enjoy skating, Jennifer and her classmate with get into a big fight. This will not be a typical cat fight, as Jefferson’s daughter knows some cool self-defence moves that she will put to good use.

Even though Jennifer will win the fight, the trouble will follow her home. The mother of the injured girl will complain to Jennifer’s parents. Will Jennifer start discovering some hidden powers, just as her sister Anissa (Nafessa Williams) has?

Meanwhile, there will be more action on the street. The preview video shows another incident involving the cops, which seems to be a common occurrence on the show. Black Lightning will continue his investigation of The 100 gang and the new drug that is taking people’s lives.

Credit: The CW Television Network/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Roger Federer set to become oldest No.1 in men’s tennis history
NBA Free Agency 2018: Lakers confident they will sign two max stars
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Australia captain Steve Smith honoured with Allan Border medal
Australia captain Steve Smith honoured with Allan Border medal
New-look Cavaliers blow out Celtics on Paul Pierce night
New-look Cavaliers blow out Celtics on Paul Pierce night
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
'Coronation Street' Feb. 12-16 spoilers
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Scouting crew spotted in Abu Dhabi
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Pictures from the production set
‘Black Lightning’ episode 5 promo video
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 16 'The Neonatal Nomenclature' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 16 spoilers
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Feb. 12-16: Hope comforts Liam
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 12-16 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car