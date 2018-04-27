Bill Cosby found guilty of aggravated indecent assault

By @chelean on
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in his sexual assault retrial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 26, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters

Bill Cosby has been found guilty of drugging and molesting a woman. The disgraced comedian, who was once called “America’s dad,” was allowed to go home on Thursday after the verdict, but he will be sentenced at a later date.

There were dozens of women who came out in the media, accusing “The Cosby Show” star of drugging and sexually assaulting or raping them, but the trial was for only one. Andrea Constand, a former college and Canadian national team basketball player, first filed a civil suit against Cosby in 2005. Cosby was charged with three second degree felony counts of aggravated indecent assault as a result of Constand’s case a decade earlier. He was found guilty of all counts on Thursday.

He was released on a US$1 million (AU$1.3 million) bail pending an appeal. District Attorney Kevin Steele asked the judge to have Cosby taken into custody immediately because he apparently own a private plane and therefore a flight risk. That’s when Cosby, who initially did not react to his verdict, reportedly yelled out, “He doesn’t have a plane, you a—hole. I’m sick of it, you a—hole.”

The judge believed that the bail would be sufficient to keep him from running. He told Cosby he should not leave his Pennsylvania home and that he would wear a GPS tracking device.

Cosby faces up to 10 years behind bars on each of the three counts, as well as a maximum fine of US$25,000 (AU$33,000) on each count. With his advanced age of 80, it could mean he would spend the rest of his life behind bars. It is also likely that he would be told to serve each sentence concurrently.

His lawyer, Tom Mesereau, hinted that they would appeal the case, telling reporters outside the Philadelphia courthouse, “The fight is not over.”

The panel that concluded he was guilty was composed of seven men and five women, who deliberated the case for 14 hours over the course of two days. Cosby’s first trial ended with a hung jury in June 2017.

The case

A criminal investigation on Constand’s allegation that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2004 was opened in January 2005 , but the District Attorney said the evidence against Cosby was insufficient. Constand then filed a civil claim in March, with 13 women as potential witness. Cosby setllted for an undisclosed amount in 2006.

In 2015, Constand filed a motion to negate the confidentiality agreement she signed in the 2005 case. The deposition in that case was released in the media, which Cosby’s legal team claimed was orchestrated by Constand. In the deposition, Cosby admitted that he had given the sedative drug Quaalude to at least one woman and other people, knowing that it was illegal to dispense it to other people.

The availability of the deposition to the public meant that plaintiffs in other cases may be allowed to use it as evidence in their case.

The DA filed the felony charges against Cosby in late 2015 as a result of the accusations made by Constand a decade earlier. It ended in mistrial in 2017, but the prosecution sought a retrial. This resulted in Thursday’s guilty verdict for Cosby.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Black men arrested at Starbucks: ‘We were there for only 2 minutes’
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ at CHOGM: Prince Charles as Head of Commonwealth
Fair Work clears Canberra businessowner over firing of anti-gay marriage contractor
Southwest 1380: Woman partially sucked out of plane named as Jennifer Riordan
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
More News
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Picture of John Bell in new costume
‘The 100’ season 5 premiere: Executive Producer shares insights
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew film last scene
‘The Orville’ season 2: Seth MacFarlane thanks production crew
'Venom' movie: New trailer reveals plot
‘Venom’: Riz Ahmed plays the villain
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4 episode 3: Morgan is free
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4 preview
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car