'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 12 'The Matrimonial Metric' spoilers

By @JanSSS8 on
The Big Bang Theory
Actor Jim Parsons (crouching) poses with co-stars from the television series "The Big Bang Theory" (from L-R) Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California March 11, 2015. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

"The Big Bang Theory" (TBBT) cast, which includes Jim Parsons (Dr Sheldon Cooper), Mayim Bialik (Dr Amy Farrah Fowler), Kunal Nayyar (Dr Rajesh "Raj" Koothrappali), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Johnny Galecki (Dr Leonard Hofstadter) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz), will have a new episode titled "The Matrimonial Metric"  that will air on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. It will show Sheldon and Amy secretly experimenting on their friends for their upcoming wedding. 

Spoiler alert: This article contains 'The Big Bang Theory' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know more about 'The Matrimonial Metric.'

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11, episode 12 will show Amy and Sheldon trying to choose who among their friends would be the maid of honour and the best man. Naturally, they will turn to Science to help them decide. The engaged couple will subject their friends to secret experiments to assist them with their big decision.

Meanwhile, Penny will also reveal her real feelings about Amy. Mark Cendrowski directed this episode. Its teleplay was written by Andy Gordon, Eric Kaplan and Steve Holland. The story was written by Jeremy Howe, Tara Hernandez and Maria Ferrari. 

'The Big Bang Theory' episodes: 'The Celebration Reverberation' and 'The Solo Oscillation'

The TBBT episode prior to "The Matrimonial Metric" was the sitcom's 11th episode titled "The Celebration Reverberation" which was aired in the US on Dec. 14. It showed Raj and Howard still fighting, but eventually reconciling at the bounce house in Halley's party. Meanwhile, Sheldon prepared a birthday dinner for Amy with a "Little House on the Prairie" theme. Unfortunately, they ended up having food poisoning because of it. Thankfully, they eventually recovered and were able to attend Halley's birthday party.

Leonard also felt depressed when he received his brother's Christmas card which pointed out how successful he is compared to Leonard. Dave Goetsch, Maria Ferrari and Jeremy Howe wrote the episode's teleplay. As for the story, it was written by Eric Kaplan, Steve Holland and Alex Ayers. Once again, Mark Cendrowski was the director. After "The Matrimonial Metric," "The Big Bang Theory" season 11, episode 13 titled "The Solo Oscillation" will air on CBS on Jan. 11, 2018.

"The Big Bang Theory" TV show airs in the US on Thursdays at 8-8:30 pm ET/PT on CBS. Stay tuned for more "TBBT" spoilers in 2018 featuring Sheldon, Leonard, Amy, Penny, Raj, Howard, Bernadette and Stuart.

Related
Join the Discussion
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
2017 Ashes: England accused of ball-tampering in Boxing Day Test
Lakers Trade News: DeMarcus Cousins the top target at deadline
Roger Federer credits 'relaxed attitude' for 2017 success
Andy Murray still doubtful for 2018 Brisbane International
Andy Murray still doubtful for 2018 Brisbane International
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expected to play Saturday
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expected to play Saturday
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Bull' season 2 episode 11 spoilers
Meghan Markle's half-sister reacts to Harry’s ‘family she never had’ remark
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 11 'Second Chances' spoilers
Action adventures movies to look forward to
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 12 'The Matrimonial Metric' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 12 spoilers
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Exploring the Hoth storyline
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Hera’s role after the show
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car