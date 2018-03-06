Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York, May 5, 2014.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly hitting the road together for a tour. A sequel to their huge 2014 joint tour is expected to be called “On the Run 2.”

Several fans expressed excitement about the two going on a tour together when "On the Run 2" tour date appeared on a Facebook post. A July 30 date at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field was posted on social media. However, it has since been removed.

Variety also reported that a date for “On the Run 2” tour was posted on Beyonce’s Facebook as well as Ticketmaster pages before they were quickly pulled. There were reports that claimed the post appeared on Jay-Z’s Facebook page as well.

In spite of the posts’ disappearance, several media outlets are reporting that they are indeed performing together. E! News reported a source as saying that the couple will go on tour together again. An insider reportedly confirmed that they are scheduled to go on tour together, and it should happen before the end of the year shall all things go as planned.

The source added it was something that both Beyonce and Jay-Z are looking forward to. If the tour takes place, it will be the first time the couple will again tour together since “On the Run Tour" in 2014.

“This chapter in the couple's lives is the strongest they ever been and they feel it will be an epic experience," the source told E! News. And it appears their kids will not be left at home without them as the source revealed that the children will be going on tour with the performers.

It was suggested that a possible Beyonce and Jay-Z joint tour is not the only thing that the pair was preparing for their fans. The source also told E! News that they have also been working on music together, which will be included in their tour.

Us Weekly has reported that Beyonce and Jay-Z could announce a joint album and a world tour, citing a February 28 report from Il Giorno, an Italian newspaper. Jay-Z confirmed last year in a New York Times interview that he and Beyonce were working on a joint album.

The pair has not released an official statement about any tour or upcoming joint album. They recently released the video for their Grammy-nominated collab from JAY-Z’s 4:44, “Family Feud.” Beyonce has also released her solo album titled “Lemonade.”