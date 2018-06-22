| Make IBT your homepage

'Better Call Saul' season 4: Major character death confirmed

By @sachintrivedig on
Better Call Saul
Cast member Bob Odenkirk poses at the premiere for season 3 of the television series "Better Call Saul" in Culver City, California U.S., March 28, 2017. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

The whole plot of “Better Call Saul” season 4 will be about the impact of that big event in the season 3 finale. There will be no way around it, as Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) will have to deal with the impact of a major death on the show. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

The last time the fans saw Chuck McGill (Michael McKean), his condition had worsened. Things reached a stage where he just created a situation at home with his newspapers and a lamp that his death seemed probable.

According to a report by Variety, that death has now been confirmed. Chuck is no more, and Jimmy will have to deal with the emotional impact the loss of his brother will have on him. This, apparently, is the main theme of the whole season.

There are also challenges when it comes to Jimmy’s relationship with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). This has never been a straightforward relationship, even though the two lawyers have concern for each other.

The relationship between Jimmy and Kim started off as a balancing act. Kim was the light to Jimmy’s darker side. Executive Producer Vince Gilligan teased that this time the show will explore whether Kim is having a positive influence on her friend or if she herself is being corrupted by this relationship. But, no matter how things turn out, Seehorn is happy she took this role because her character has her own journey, which is not entirely dependent on Jimmy.

“Better Call Saul” season 4 will continue the journey of Jimmy down a path that will eventually lead him to becoming the person fans saw in the “Breaking Bad” series. One character from the main series who will be making an appearance on the show is Lalo. The show will be back on Aug. 6.

