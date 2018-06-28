| Make IBT your homepage

'Better Call Saul' season 4 first teaser trailer shows Gus

By @sachintrivedig on
Better Call Saul
"Better Call Saul" season 3 will premiere US network AMC on April 10. Facebook/Better Call Saul

The first teaser trailer of “Better Call Saul” has been released online, and it is explosive. The drug dealers are back, along with a very familiar owner of a fried chicken restaurants chain.

The action picks up in the next season with what looks like an increased focus on the drug dealers. After looking at Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) life, his personality, challenges, and his relationship with people like Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) and his brother Chuck (Michael McKean); the next season will be much more action packed.

A teaser trailer of the next season [see below] shows a lot of gun shots and explosions. Jimmy has already met with Gus (Giancario Esposito), and this acquaintance may slowly evolve into a business relationship in the next season.

Gus has had his share of problems, and he has men to take care of such problems, but he may need a crooked lawyer to help keep some of his men out of trouble from the law.

Jimmy also has had his share of troubles. After trying to make it as a legitimate lawyer, working in a firm and starting his own firm; he may now be facing insurmountable odds when it comes to his personal finances.

Running a firm is not easy, especially if there aren’t enough clients with deep pockets. Apart from chasing smaller clients, Jimmy’s other option is to accept any offers from cash rich clients like drug dealers.

Things may not be easy for Jimmy, and the whole season is expected to focus on what happened to his brother Chuck.

“Better Call Saul” season 4 is set to premiere on Aug. 6. The show will start showing Jimmy’s evolution onto the character the fans saw in the “Breaking Bad” TV series. The character already has decided to work for himself, and now his relationship with Kim may be the only thing holding him back from slipping down a dangerous road.

Credit: Better Call Saul/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Japan’s Princess Ayako to relinquish royal status to marry a commoner
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Jaime and Cersei relationship
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Millennium Falcon may get a new owner
‘Star Wars Resistance’: Adam Driver reportedly reprising role
Queen Elizabeth entrusts royal duty to Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth entrusts royal duty to Meghan Markle
Thomas Markle: Queen Elizabeth has ‘no excuse’ not to meet me
Thomas Markle: Queen Elizabeth has ‘no excuse’ not to meet me
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car