'Better Call Saul' Season 3 finale spoilers: Nacho makes a risky move in 'Lantern'

Actor Michael Mando from the AMC series "Better Call Saul" arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

"Better Call Saul," starring Michael Mando as Ignacio "Nacho" Varga, Bob Odenkirk as James Morgan "Jimmy" McGill, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin, Rhea Seehorn as Kimberly "Kim" Wexler, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut and Michael McKean as Charles L. "Chuck" McGill, Jr, will have an upcoming episode titled "Lantern," which airs on AMC on June 19. It will feature Nacho making a risky decision that will affect his future. Read on to learn more about it.

Spoiler alert: This update contains more 'Better Call Saul' Season 3 finale spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about the new episode.

"Better Call Saul" Season 3, episode 10 will show Nacho gambling with his future, according to Zap2it. Elsewhere, Kim will take some much-needed time off. Plus, Hamlin will make Chuck decide about something immediately. As for Jimmy, he will try to fix a situation by making amends.

Guest stars of 'Lantern'

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), "Lantern" will feature Giancarlo Esposito as Gustavo 'Gus' Fring, Juan Carlos Cantu as Manuel Varga, Trudy Cordova as an HHM lawyer, Vincent Fuentes as Arturo, Leana Lewis as an actress and Gabriel Rush as Young Chuck. They will be joined by Tom Thumb as a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Agent, Marissa Woolf as a hospital technician and Aeryn Peterson as a corporate client (uncredited). This episode was directed by Peter Gould.

'Better Call Saul' recap of 'Fall'

The episode before "Lantern" was "Fall," which aired in the US on June 12. It was written by Gordon Smith and directed by Minkie Spiro. It showed Jimmy trying to get an update on the Sandpiper case. He eventually realised that Sandpiper has already offered a settlement deal. If they accept it, Jimmy could earn a million dollars as part of his share of the settlement.

Jimmy tried to convince Howard to settle. Unfortunately, he refused because he sensed that Jimmy was up to something. Meanwhile, Chuck refused to negotiate. He ended up suing HHM for $8 million (AU$10.5 million).

As for Nacho, he admitted to his father that he is working for Hector (Mark Margolis). This irked his dad who told him to leave his house. Elsewhere, Jimmy tried to trick Irene (Jean Effron) in connection to the Sandpiper settlement. Unfortunately due to overwork, Kim got into an accident. She drove her car off the side of the road and crashed into a rock.

"Better Call Saul" episodes air in Australia on Stan. The prequel/spinoff of "Breaking Bad" also airs at 10 pm every Monday on AMC in the US.

