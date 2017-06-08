'Better Call Saul' Season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Hamlin and Chuck argue over the company's future in 'Fall'

Cast member Patrick Fabian poses at the premiere for season 3 of the television series "Better Call Saul" in Culver City, California U.S., March 28, 2017.

"Better Call Saul," starring Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin, Michael McKean as Charles L. "Chuck" McGill, Jr, Bob Odenkirk as James Morgan "Jimmy" McGill, Rhea Seehorn as Kimberly "Kim" Wexler and Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, will have a new episode titled "Fall," which airs on AMC on June 12. It will show Chuck and Hamlin arguing over the future of the company. Read on to learn more.

Spoiler alert: This update contains more 'Better Call Saul' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about the upcoming episode.

"Better Call Saul" Season 3, episode 9 will show Hamlin and Chuck having an important conversation about the firm's future. Meanwhile, Kim will face new challenges and Jimmy will visit a friend. While taking a trip down memory lane, Jimmy will also take up an old pastime.

'Fall' guest stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists Giancarlo Esposito as Gustavo 'Gus' Fring and Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler as the other stars that will appear in this episode. Michael Mando as Nacho Varga and Vincent Fuentes as Arturo will also be seen with them.

'Better Call Saul' recap

The episode before "Fall" was "Slip," which aired on June 5. It was directed by Adam Bernstein and written by Heather Marion. It featured a flashback of Marco (Mel Rodríguez) and Jimmy recovering some coins from McGill's old general store. They plan on using it for a con. Jimmy pulled off a "slip and fall" con using a drumstick. He even injured himself while doing the con.

Meanwhile, Kim tried to pay back Howard for her law school loans. However, he refused to accept it and accused her of betraying the firm. When she went back to the office, she found Jimmy with his half of the rent. He told her that he used the con to convince the guitar shop to pay him off. Kim wasn't entirely convinced of Jimmy's ability to pay and she considers getting another client.

As for Nacho, he carried out his plan to kill Hector by switching his heart medication pills with ibuprofen pills. Plus, Mike asked Gus to help him launder the remaining money that he stole from Hector.

"Better Call Saul" episodes air on Stan in Australia. The "Breaking Bad" spin-off prequel also airs in the US on AMC at 10 pm during Mondays. After "Fall," the episode titled "Lantern" will air on June 19. Stay tuned for more updates about the show.

