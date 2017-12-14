Best 2017 indie RPGs you might have missed

2017 has been a good year for RPGs. The year began with the hype over “Nier: Automata,” a well-deserved anticipation considering the end product. On the indie side, there was the release of “Divinity: Original Sin II,” which arguably improves the original.

More independent titles have sprung up in the past few months. Role-playing games like “Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom,” for instance, provided a break from the triple-A tropes that everyone’s used to. There are also “Battle Chasers: Nightwar” and “Pyre,” both of which received plenty of love and EXP from critics and gamers alike.

But admit it: the gaming community is simply too big for several indie RPGs to stand out. Listed below are some titles that deserve more tender loving care. Check them out to see if something catches your attention. We all need a break from phoenix downs once in a while.

‘Mages of Mystralia’ – Developer: Borealys Games

Zia has only discovered that she is capable of wielding magic. The bad news? Magic has been outlawed. Here begins an adventure as she travels the kingdom of Mystralia and discovers her true self. During her journey, Zia must design her own spells to ward off evil forces, solving puzzles and crafting items along the way.

The life of a mage is indeed hard. With a story penned by fantasy author Ed Greenwood, “Mages of Mystralia” is a fantasy adventure that highlights your creativity.

'Mages of Mystralia' Borealys Games/Press

‘Willy-Nilly Knight’ – Developer: Double Dice Games

No one likes to be the Chosen One. Especially if you’re constantly being prodded by the local Gods to achieve greatness.

In “Willy-Nilly Knight,” players step in the shoes of a reluctant knight as he travels the land, meeting friends and enemies along the way. It’s a tactical RPG that focuses on combat and crafting. Don your cloak and unsheathe your sword; a 20-hour adventure is on the way.

‘Cosmic Star Heroine’ – Developer: Zeboyd Games

You didn’t think a Best Indie RPG list wouldn’t include a 2D pixel title, huh? “Cosmic Star Heroine,” at first glance, reminds you of the “Phantasy Star” games. This one, however, stands on its own with better graphics and a story of intergalactic magnitude.

The game pampers you by having a save anywhere feature. Turn-based battles also take place on the same screen; no more lengthy transitions. The action intensifies as soon as you begin recruiting agents for your spaceship, so if you’re a fan of retro games, ready to spend hours exploring interstellar worlds, this one’s for you.

'Cosmic Star Heroine' Zeboyd Games/Press

‘For the King’ – Developer: IronOak Games

Here’s a strategy game for tabletop RPG fans. “For the King” is set in the peaceful kingdom of Fahrul. But then the king is murdered and things go haywire. Now you must form a party and defend the realm against enemies.

Traversing procedural maps and sailing the seas are the easy part. It’s when the fast-paced turn-based combat begins that you feel like the game is testing your skills. Is the pain worth it in the end? As the game’s Steam page says, you do this not for yourself, “but for your village, for your realm, For The King!”

'For The King' IronOak Games/Press

Know of other 2017 indie games that should have been mentioned? Recommend them in the comments section below.