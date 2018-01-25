Ben Simmons shatters more records after All-Star snub

By @saihoops on
Ben Simmons
Oct 23, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski

Australian basketball sensation Ben Simmons Wednesday (Thursday AEDT) was an assist away from becoming the first rookie to register 15 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game since Walt Frazier in 1968. A day after Simmons was snubbed from the forthcoming All-Star game, the point guard stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, 17 rebounds, 14 assists and 2 blocks as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 115-101.

The 21-year-old Simmons also became just the second player in NBA history, behind Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, to finish a game with at least 19 points, 17 rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks.

Simmons has now joined Magic Johnson with the most triple-doubles for a rookie. While Simmons has needed just 43 games to get to five triple-doubles, Johnson did so through entire 1979-80 season. 

After the game, Simmons admitted that he was disappointed to miss out on an All-Star berth. But he plans to use the snub as motivation. “Things happen; they happen for a reason. I wish I did make it but it’s hopefully going to be plenty more years," said Simmons, before talking about his excitement to join teammates Dario Saric and Joel Embiid in the NBA’s 2018 Rising Stars Game. 

Ben Simmons will play NBA Rising Stars Game

“It’s an honour. I’m blessed to be in that position and I’m glad that Dario and Joel could be with me. We have good young players and a great team, getting better together every day. I’m just really excited," said the Melbourne-born Simmons. 

Meanwhile, former Golden State Warriors point guard Baron Davis believes Simmons would make plenty of All-Star games down the road, but wasn't ready just yet. Los Angeles Clippers’ Blake Griffin is the last rookie to make an All-Star game. “It’s too early for him. I really don’t want to pay to see, right now, Ben Simmons in the All-Star game until he gets to the point where he is complete," said Davis, the two-time All-Star, during an interview on TNT

Ben Simmons is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in his rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Aussie is currently the favourite to win the Rookie of the Year award. 

