Ben & Jerry’s Australia bans 2 scoops of same ice cream flavour to support same-sex marriage

Supporters of gay marriage wave the rainbow flag after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry at the Supreme Court in Washington June 26, 2015. Reuters/Joshua Roberts

Ben & Jerry’s Australia has banned two scoops of the same ice cream flavour together at their 26 stores nationwide. The ice cream-maker aims to drive a message in support of same-sex marriage in the country.

The company is hoping to speed up the legislation of marriage equality laws in Australia. The Liberals wanted to hold a plebiscite on the issue, but it was blocked by the Senate in November. The Opposition and LGBTI groups argued that the plebiscite would not only subject the gay and lesbian community to cruelty, exploitation and condemnation.

Furthermore, the result of the plebiscite wouldn’t be binding as MPs could still vote it down in the Parliament. With the plebiscite put down, advocate groups now push for Parliamentary votes to settle the issue once and for all.

Ben & Jerry is stepping in in a bid to speed things up. In a post on its website, the company expresses its support for the legalisation of same-sex marriage by banning two flavours of ice cream in one cone.

“Imagine heading down to your local Scoop Shop to order your favourite two scoops of Cookie Dough in a waffle cone. But you find out you are not allowed – Ben & Jerry’s has banned two scoops of the same flavour. You’d be furious!” a statement on its website reads. “But this doesn’t even begin to compare how furious you would be if you were told you were not allowed to marry the person you love. So we are banning two scoops of the same flavour and encouraging our fans to contact their MPs to tell them that the time has come – make marriage equality legal! Love comes in all flavours!”

It is also putting post boxes in all of its 26 stores in Australia so people can write a postcard to their MPs to tell them why they support marriage equality. Ben & Jerry’s will deliver the postcards before the final parliamentary session on June 13. It did not say when the two-scoop ban will end, though. According to reports, the ban is in place until the country recognises same-sex marriage.

The company also encourages its customers to sign an online petition regarding the issue. The Equality Campaign allows people to write to their MP to ask them to hold a parliamentary vote on same-sex marriage this year.

The move is met with mixed responses. According to the negative responses, the ban sounds more like a self-promotion for the company.

This bullshit marketing stunt doesn't even have its facts right - like when the budget is held.Seems more like a sales deadline to me.... pic.twitter.com/IiYSsXdkY9 — Bevan Shields (@BevanShields) May 24, 2017

this is by far the best thing i've seen all week https://t.co/DTHW1KdxBe — ella (@frickingtroye) May 25, 2017

I don't think I've ever loved an ice cream company more https://t.co/YOLI1Tkjg2 — 2queer2live (@whiteteenqueer) May 25, 2017

Ben and Jerry's bans two scoops of the same ice-cream until Australia legalises gay marriage.I think I like it. Thoughts? — Tom Morris (@tommorris32) May 25, 2017

Shouldn't they be encouraging people to order two of the same in this pathetic attempt to monetise a cause in as trivial a way possible? https://t.co/sFnGtEccy7 — Tom (@SydneyTom_) May 24, 2017

