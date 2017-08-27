Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton clinches third victory at Spa

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton clinched his career third victory at the hallowed Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium Sunday. With the win, Hamilton, with 213 points, moved to within seven points of world championship leader Sebastian Vettel (220 points).

Hamilton, Ferrari's Vettel and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo got the other two spots on the podium. In a rather competitive race, Hamilton got past the chequered flag just 2.3 seconds ahead of Vettel.

“It has been a strong weekend for myself and the team, I am really grateful for all of their hard work. Sebastian put up a great fight but this is what I said I was going to do and I did it," Hamilton said after the Belgian Grand Prix, the first race after the summer break that got underway with the British Grand Prix.

“There are many kids here, and probably adults, that dream of what we are doing today. Hopefully this shows that dreams do come true, keep striving for excellence and never give up.” And, is that a tear in your eye?" added the Englishman who overcame a tricky Safety Car period, despite being on the soft tyres while rival Vettel was on the quicker ultra-soft tyres.

Belgian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo provides highlight moment

Ricciardo, the 28-year-old Australian, claimed an unlikely podium finish after a stunning move at the Safety Car restart which saw him overtake Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas simultaneously on the Kemmel Straight.

Vettel was seemingly pleased with his second-placed finish and looks forward to Ferrari's home grand prix next week. “It was good fun. We have made good steps forward and I am looking forward to next week, our home race (the Italian Grand Prix).”

As aptly worded by ESPN, the much-hyped battle for the FIA World Championship between Vettel and Hamilton is living up to the billing. "This duel gets better and better. The Belgian Grand Prix will not go down as a thriller but this was a great example of two of the best drivers of the modern era, at the height of their talents, driving flat-out for victory in cars both worthy of this year's title. It's a fight we're lucky to be witnessing and if it stays this close all season, both men will deserve to win. Roll on Monza."

The 2017 Formula One season will continue with the Italian Grand Prix next weekend. Nico Rosberg, the reigning world champion, claimed victory at Monza las year.