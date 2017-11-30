Being married may reduce risks of developing dementia: study

By on
A recently-married couple from Poland, Dominika and Bartek Mieczkowski, kiss as they pose for their own photographer in front of an iron grill covered with "love locks" on the Pont de Arts over the River Seine in Paris, France, May 31, 2015.
A recently married couple from Poland, Dominika and Bartek Mieczkowski, kiss as they pose for their own photographer in front of an iron grill covered with "love locks" on the Pont de Arts over the River Seine in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. Reuters/John Schults

Married people may have lesser chances of developing dementia compared to widowed people and those who were never married, new research suggests. Researchers have found that being married likely lessens the risk of developing dementia in several ways.

For their study, researchers in the UK compared married people with people who were divorced, widowed or never married. They have found that in comparison with those who have spouses, widowed people had a 20 percent higher risk of developing dementia while people who were never married had a 42 percent increased risk.

Being married may lead to a different level of interpersonal interaction and social engagement on a daily basis. This may improve a person’s “cognitive reserve.”

Andrew Sommerlad, the lead study author, has explained that cognitive reserve is a person's resilience against the damage caused to the brain by dementia. “This means that their brain has strategies that allow them to withstand the damage without showing symptoms of dementia,” he added. Previous researches suggested that being married, increasing exercise and healthier eating lead to healthier decision-making.

Dr Laura Phipps of Alzheimer’s Research UK has said there are a number of reasons why being married can lead to several health benefits. She said married people tend to be financially better off, a factor that is closely interwoven with several aspects of a person’s health. Also, spouses may encourage healthy habits, look out for their partner’s health and well-being and offer significant social support.

For widowed people, the researchers theorise that the increased risk of dementia among them may be due to bereavement, which generally brings greater stress than divorce. Stress is believed to take a harder toll on cognitive areas of the brain.

The researchers noted that preventing dementia is not as simple as walking down the aisle. The study shows a correlation between marriage and the risks of dementia. However, understanding how exact factors linked to marital status affect dementia risk is still largely unknown.

The risks could also be associated with cognitive or personality traits that make a person less likely to get married. Sommerlad said it is possible that a person’s dementia risk plays a part in whether he finds a partner many years earlier. “In a society where isolation of older people is becoming more common, steps might need to be taken to connect older people back together to reduce social isolation,” he added, according to ABC News.

Related
Join the Discussion
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Conor McGregor might have retired, feels UFC president Dana White
NBA Trade News: Memphis Grizzlies reject Marc Gasol inquiries
LeBron James ejected for the first time in NBA career
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Downton Abbey’ costume designer takes fans through the signature styles
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Freys will be back
‘Poldark’: Tom York wasn’t expecting singing
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers take fans behind the scenes
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 10 spoilers: Baker gets a job offer
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 10 'Heavy is the Head’ spoilers
'Supergirl' season 3 'Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1' crossover episode recap [VIDEOS]
'Supergirl' season 3 'Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1' recap
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car