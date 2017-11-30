Being married may reduce risks of developing dementia: study

A recently married couple from Poland, Dominika and Bartek Mieczkowski, kiss as they pose for their own photographer in front of an iron grill covered with "love locks" on the Pont de Arts over the River Seine in Paris, France, May 31, 2015.

Married people may have lesser chances of developing dementia compared to widowed people and those who were never married, new research suggests. Researchers have found that being married likely lessens the risk of developing dementia in several ways.

For their study, researchers in the UK compared married people with people who were divorced, widowed or never married. They have found that in comparison with those who have spouses, widowed people had a 20 percent higher risk of developing dementia while people who were never married had a 42 percent increased risk.

Being married may lead to a different level of interpersonal interaction and social engagement on a daily basis. This may improve a person’s “cognitive reserve.”

Andrew Sommerlad, the lead study author, has explained that cognitive reserve is a person's resilience against the damage caused to the brain by dementia. “This means that their brain has strategies that allow them to withstand the damage without showing symptoms of dementia,” he added. Previous researches suggested that being married, increasing exercise and healthier eating lead to healthier decision-making.

Dr Laura Phipps of Alzheimer’s Research UK has said there are a number of reasons why being married can lead to several health benefits. She said married people tend to be financially better off, a factor that is closely interwoven with several aspects of a person’s health. Also, spouses may encourage healthy habits, look out for their partner’s health and well-being and offer significant social support.

For widowed people, the researchers theorise that the increased risk of dementia among them may be due to bereavement, which generally brings greater stress than divorce. Stress is believed to take a harder toll on cognitive areas of the brain.

The researchers noted that preventing dementia is not as simple as walking down the aisle. The study shows a correlation between marriage and the risks of dementia. However, understanding how exact factors linked to marital status affect dementia risk is still largely unknown.

The risks could also be associated with cognitive or personality traits that make a person less likely to get married. Sommerlad said it is possible that a person’s dementia risk plays a part in whether he finds a partner many years earlier. “In a society where isolation of older people is becoming more common, steps might need to be taken to connect older people back together to reduce social isolation,” he added, according to ABC News.