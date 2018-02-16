Beijing reportedly issues safety warning to Chinese students in Australia

Chinese students in Australia were reportedly warned over safety with the Chinese embassy issuing a safety warning. The advisory heightens fears in Canberra of economic retaliation following a spike in political tensions between the two nations.

The Age reported that the Chinese embassy also provided emergency assistance contact numbers. China’s Ministry of Education supposedly warned of cases of violations of the personal safety of Chinese students studying here, and of their property’s safety. The official advisory stated that students studying in Australia were advised to maintain vigilance.

It comes following a reported attack on a Chinese student in October. There were also concerns from the Chinese embassy in Australia about new laws targeting foreign influence. The warning was issued on the same day that new Liberal senator Jim Molan’s maiden speech to parliament was reported.

University of Sydney vice-chancellor Michael Spence reacted to the safety warning by saying the university takes the welfare of students "very seriously.” He added it had services and networks to support them.

"Good relationships between China and Australia are important to the future of Australia including to our higher education sector, for more than financial reasons," The Age reported him as saying. He added universities need to have the ability to allow academics to "pursue their research freely across borders.” There have been claims that Beijing interfere in Australian teaching programs through pressure brought to bear by some organisations.

Universities have been criticised for being too dependent on China for overseas students. Charles Sturt University’s Clive Hamilton said uni vice chancellors must admit they have become over dependent in their "pursuit of the glitter of Chinese gold.”

Associate professor at La Trobe University James Leibold said Australian universities depend too heavily on income coming from Chinese students. If Beijing decides to take out both international students and tourism, the decision is expected to have a huge impact to the Australian economy.

The chair of the Group of Eight universities, Professor Ian Jacobs, has confirmed that the largest demand from foreign students is currently coming from China. But he maintained that domestic campuses were safer than just about anywhere in the world, reports Financial Review.

As for claims of being over dependent on China, he said the focus will probably change as time passes. “Demand for Australian education from India is growing- we will respond to that because it is a great opportunity for Australia to have an impact,” he said.