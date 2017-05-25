'Baywatch' and 'Quantico' star Priyanka Chopra hopes that Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle will get married [VIDEOS]

By @JanSSS8 on
Actress Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra of India speaks during the news conference for "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 4, 2014. Reuters/Mark Blinch

"Quantico" and "Baywatch" movie star Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on "The Wendy  Williams Show" and talked a bit about her film, life and her friend "Suits" actress Meghan Markle. When asked by Williams if marriage is on the cards for Prince Harry and Markle, Chopra told the host that she hopes so. Read on to learn more about it.

Chopra appears on 'The Wendy Williams Show'

Williams asked Chopra about Markle, aka Prince Harry's girlfriend, on her eponymous talk show. "Do you think they'll get married?" she inquired. "I don't know, I hope so," Chopra replied. The actress, who also won the Miss World 2000 title, said that Markle seems very happy. "I think they look great together."

However, Chopra said that as Markle's friend, she understands that high profile relationships are stressful as it is that's why she doesn't want to add on to that stress. Williams also asked Chopra if she's gonna be a bridesmaid if Prince Harry and Markle get married down the line. "I don't know that... Once I get the invite, if I even get invited...," she told the talk show host.

'Baywatch' the movie

Aside from talking about Markle and Prince Harry, Chopra also talked about "Baywatch 2017." She plays the villain Victoria Leeds who wants to buy the beach that the lifeguards of Baywatch want to protect. She described the character as an evil business mogul who's also mean and patronizing, especially to the lifeguards.

Of course, Williams couldn't help but ask if Chopra's character slept with "The Rock" in the film. "Do I sleep with "The Rock" in the movie? No." She said that she just used her charms to try and manipulate his character Mitch Buchannon on "Baywatch." "It's easy to do that with boys," she jokingly added.

The rest of the "Baywatch" cast includes Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn, Zac Efron as Matt Brody, a new lifeguard recruit, Kelly Rohrbach as CJ Parker, Jon Bass as Ronnie Greenbaum, Clem Cheung as Murray Chen and Ilfenesh Hadera as Stephanie Holden. They will be joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Sgt. Ellerbee, Hannibal Buress as Dave the Tech, Amin Joseph as Frankie, Jack Kesy as Leon and Rob Huebel as Captain Thorpe.

Seth Gordon directed the film which is based on the 1989 TV show starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. The two stars will also appear in the film as The Mentor (Hasselhoff) and Casey Jean Parker (Anderson). "Baywatch" will be out in Australian theatres on June 1. It will be shown in the US on Thursday, May 25 and in the UK on Monday, May 29.

Watch: Priyanka Chopra on 'The Wendy Williams Show'

Source: Wendy Williams/YouTube

Watch: 'Baywatch (2017)' - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

