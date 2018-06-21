| Make IBT your homepage

Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion’s paid interview was ‘absolute disgrace’: wife Natalie

By @chelean on
Barnaby Joyce
Australian Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources Barnaby Joyce smiles as he serves sampling Australian beef food to customers to promote Australian products at a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan, November 16, 2015. Reuters/Issei Kato

Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion’s paid tell-all interview with Seven was “absolute disgrace,” according to Joyce’s estranged wife. Natalie, who raises four daughters with the former deputy prime minister of Australia, recalled how she proudly called her husband’s mistress as a “home-wrecking wh---” when she confronted them.

Natalie had been married to Joyce for 24 years when they separated in December 2017. She told Women’s Weekly in an exclusive interview that she had a feeling he had been having an affair with Campion in 2016 after watching them at the Nationals Christmas party. And as it turned out, Joyce and Campion’s affair was “the worst kept secret in Canberra.”

“I’m normally a very private person but I knew I had to find my voice.” Former second lady, Natalie Joyce, has broken her silence on the affair which tore her family apart. Tap the #linkinbio for Natalie’s story. #Julyissue #onsaletomorrow #CelebratingRuralAustralia

A post shared by womensweeklymag (@womensweeklymag) on Jun 19, 2018 at 11:07pm PDT

There was a time when she confronted the two, although Joyce “bolted” when he saw his wife and so Natalie was left with Campion.

“I turned to her and said, ‘My husband is out of bounds, off-limits, he’s a married man with four children,’ and then I called her a home-wrecking wh---.” She admitted that it was not one of her finer moments, but she was proud that she stood up to her.

Natalie said she knew she had lost him when she found out Campion was carrying his son. The married couple had always wanted a son, and so they had tried out names for a son that did not come during their marriage. The name that Joyce and Campion gave their baby, Sebastian, felt like “another malicious taunt in a very long line of appalling behaviour” because the name had been her and Joyce’s list of favourite boys’ names.

“I asked him to come home,” she told the magazine. “He said, ‘I can’t, she’s pregnant and I have to be there for my son.’ He always wanted a boy and, while the girls really are the epicentre of his universe, we had no chance: She was giving him a son.”

Last month, Joyce and Campion sat with Seven’s Sunday Night program for a tell-all interview, which Natalie called an “absolute disgrace.” She said she wasn’t surprised that it was Campion who orchestrated the interview and the reported $150,000 payment they received.

“I wasn’t surprised she sold their ‘exclusive’ story, and certainly not surprised the $150,000 went to her child, but it begs the question, if Barney [Joyce] agreed to be a part of it, how could he allow his four girls to be overlooked? In saying that, I wouldn’t want a cent of that money. It was all we could do to watch it without throwing a brick at the TV!” Natalie said.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Suits’ season 7: DVD bonus content teaser
‘The Walking Dead’ season 9: Jon Bernthal to return
‘Outlander’ season 4: Caitriona Balfe teases different side of Claire
Meghan Markle’s father: Prince Harry talked about giving Trump a chance, Brexit
'Ant-Man and the Wasp' will explain Scott's absence in 'Infinity War'
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: New teaser trailer released
'Wonder Woman 1984': Leaked video of Gal Gadot filming an action sequence
‘Wonder Woman 2’: 1980s fashion teased in leaked pictures
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car